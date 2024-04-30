Randy Orton must win the WWE Tag Team Championship with 39-year-old star before dropping it to the new-look Bloodline

Randy Orton has aligned with Kevin Owens in the latter's battle with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown. This feud is expected to run for a few months on the blue brand, as the newly formed duo of Sikoa and Tonga has been on a rampage lately.

However, Orton must aim to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship with Owens, following which they can continue their heated rivalry with The Bloodline. This scenario will also help build their feud with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, which could culminate at a future premium live event.

They could eventually drop the WWE Tag Team Championship to the newly formed duo, which has been looking to put the entire roster on notice under The Enforcer's leadership. There are several reasons why Randy Orton needs to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship with Kevin Owens.

To elevate the stature of the WWE Tag Team Championship

WWE recently introduced a new set of tag team belts for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on the blue brand, replacing the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Therefore, it is necessary to elevate the stature of the new championship belt to make it prestigious.

Hence, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens must win the WWE Tag Team Championship, which will significantly uplift the glory of the title. With both top stars holding the new championship belt, it will carve the lineage of the coveted gold and elevate it.

As a result, it would raise the worth of the WWE Tag Team Championship and every challenger would feel the prestige and honor of fighting for it.

To establish Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' solidarity

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens have been on the same page for quite some time since their rivalry with Logan Paul. The two superstars aligned once again on SmackDown to fight The Bloodline.

However, to establish their solidarity, The Viper must win the WWE Tag Team Championship with The Prizefighter. Given that The Bloodline has been unstoppable lately, this will make them appear like a real threat to Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa, who have been wreaking havoc lately.

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens holding the coveted gold will exemplify their unwavering bond and pose serious concern for the newly formed duo of Sikoa and Tonga on SmackDown.

To raise the stakes of their rivalry with The Bloodline

One of the reasons why Randy Orton and Kevin Owens must win the WWE Tag Team Championship before resuming their feud with The Bloodline is to raise the stakes for their rivalry. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, who have been on a rampage to make a statement, could shift their focus to capturing the coveted gold.

Therefore, this will pave the way for this feud to unfold a new chapter, as it has the potential to take this rivalry to a whole new level. The newly formed duo of Sikoa and Tonga could eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championship from Orton and Owens later this year after a long feud.

This will put the entire roster on notice as The Bloodline members establish their dominance on SmackDown. Hence, The Viper capturing the WWE Tag Team Championship with KO will pave the way for several astounding things in their heated rivalry with Sikoa and Tonga on the blue brand.