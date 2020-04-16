Randy Orton posts photo with released WWE Superstars

Randy Orton paid tribute to 3 WWE Superstars who were released.

WWE released a number of wrestlers, producers and other personnel.

Randy Orton

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, bringing many walks of life to a halt. The regulations and restrictions brought about by the pandemic has also hit the WWE. Yesterday WWE announced that a number of Superstars have been released from the company. These included notable names including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick and Rusev.

A number of WWE Superstars have already reacted to the releases with sadness and have paid tribute to those who have been let go from the company. Randy Orton was the latest to do so, posting a photo with Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Drake Maverick on Twitter.

The photo also included Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and was taken in the back of a WWE tour bus. You can check out the photo Randy Orton posted below:

Other notable names released include Heath Slater, Eric Young, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, Shane Helms, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Fit Finlay, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

Randy Orton faced Edge at WrestleMania 36 earlier this month after one of the most heated feuds in WWE this year. Edge ended up beating Orton in the Last Man Standing match after laying him out with a conchairto.