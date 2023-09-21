Randy Orton to return and RKO 3 huge stars on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

While Randy Orton has been out of action for nearly 14 months now, he may finally return on WWE SmackDown this week. Speculations of The Apex Predator's potential return have once again started making the rounds after he was seen at WWE's Performance Center recently.

While there is still a cloud over the deets of his comeback, there are murmurs of the company having The Legend Killer return as soon as the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. If that is indeed the case, Orton could return to lay waste to three popular stars on the blue brand.

The three stars in question are none other than Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. As you may know, the previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeat the LWO in a tag match. Following that, they launched a post-match beatdown, resulting in Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar showing up to make the save.

However, the heel trio overpowered the babyfaces, laying waste to them. The upcoming show will now see Rey and Santos take on Street Profits in a tag match. The creative team could have Orton return to help Rey and Santos even the odds against the Lashley-led faction on WWE SmackDown.

The Viper could take out Lashley and Profits with devastating RKO's, much to the delight of fans.

WWE SmackDown star Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton have quite a bit of history between them

Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley have had a heated rivalry in WWE. The duo were involved in a high-profile feud for the WWE Championship in 2021. It wouldn't be a bad idea to reignite the duo's feud following The Viper's comeback.

Despite being rivals in WWE, the two have nothing but respect for each other. While Orton had a unique and hilarious praise for Lashley a while back, The All Mighty previously hailed Orton as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Responding to WWE's post on Twitter, Lashley wrote:

"He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and is someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!"

Will we get to see Orton feud with Lashley one more time following his potential return? Only time will tell.

