Randy Orton to return and RKO female WWE RAW star? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW could have a major surprise up its sleeves as it could witness the return of Randy Orton shortly. The Legend Killer has been on the shelf for over a year now due to a back injury. However, The Viper's potential return is said to be on the horizon. If that is indeed the case then the former WWE Champion could return to confront a female WWE RAW star.

The superstar in question is none other than Rhea Ripley. The current Women's World Champion has been a force to reckon with on WWE RAW. The Eradicator has even physically bested several male superstars be it Kevin Owens or Luke Gallows.

Ripley recently revealed that she would love to take on Orton. Hence, the company could book the duo in an angle following The Apex Predator's comeback.

Orton could potentially confront her following his return. The Judgment Day member could finally get the taste of her own medicine as the creative team could give fans what they want by having The Viper lay her out with a devastating RKO.

Meanwhile, The Eradicator is currently involved in an angle with Nia Jax on WWE RAW, and a potential match between the duo seems likely for Fastlane. WWE may even spice things up by adding Raquel Rodriguez to the scene to set up a huge triple-threat match for the PLE.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley shares her thoughts on a potential match against Randy Orton

As mentioned earlier, Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she would love to face Randy Orton inside the WWE ring. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the current Women's World Champion said:

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton. They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top." [3:53 – 4:16]

While Ripley may have expressed her desires to lock horns with Orton, prevailing over The Viper would be an uphill battle for The Judgment Day member.

