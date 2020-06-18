Randy Orton reveals the truth behind controversial 'leg slap' comments about NXT

Randy Orton said "NXT shouldn't be the goal!" for Superstars in WWE.

He also stressed upon the importance of longevity in the business.

Randy Orton shared his honest opinion on the entire controversy

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently found himself in middle of an online altercation when his tweets about 'leg slaps' rubbed NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa in a wrong way. They were both engaged in a passive-aggressive exchange on Twitter, and it further led to the debate between the style of wrestling on RAW and SmackDown as opposed to what we see on NXT.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Randy Orton clarified his intentions behind the 'leg slap' comment and said that he was only having fun, but it was taken too seriously. However, he also asserted that NXT shouldn't be the goal for the talents in WWE. Instead, Randy Orton believes that they should try to find a spot for themselves on the RAW and SmackDown roster.

Randy Orton explains his 'leg slap' comments on Twitter in details

Randy Orton pointed out that he has seen the leg slaps and the same superkicks over and over again. This caused 'The Viper' to voice his opinion on the style of wrestling that is followed in NXT. He further elaborated his point and said,

"So, the leg slap comment was just me having fun and it got taken a little too seriously. I've been outspoken about the leg slap because I've seen more and more and more and more and more and more leg slaps. Same with repeating moves. Same with guys using the same move. It's superkick, superkick, superkick, superkick. Or they've got that running knee. Every time any of those things happen, you get a big slap to the leg. That has nothing to do with the state of Tommaso's physical wellbeing, but there's that style."

"If you're a talent and you've made it as far as NXT, which is very close to the top of the mountain ... if you think that you have to go out there and get powerbombed on the apron after neck surgery, or if you think you have to go out there and do these dives and flips bell to bell just because the fans want to see half a dozen near-death experiences? I feel sorry for you because you're not going to reap the benefits of what this business offers."

Looks like I hurt the feelings of the self appointed lockeroom leader of a wrestling school. Let me know what time #legslap class starts so I can take my game to the next level. https://t.co/c2ECCKL44f — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) June 8, 2020

Randy Orton then went on to point out the importance of longevity in the pro-wrestling business and also explained why each talent should consider RAW and SmackDown as their goal.

"One of those is longevity. I don't know anything about what NXT pay is like, but it certainly ain't Raw and SmackDown pay. I don't know what you get paid for a TakeOver, but I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that, at WrestleMania, my paycheck was bigger than the TakeOver guys. Now, I hate when guys talk about 'my big bank account' or 'my big check' or this or that and 'I'm richer than you.' That's not what I'm saying here. I'm saying that NXT shouldn't be the goal. Raw or SmackDown should be the goal."

Randy Orton feels that his comments were taken more seriously than he intended. However, Ciampa's response to his tweets had the entire wrestling community divided. While some believe that Randy Orton is right in pointing out the unnecessary risks taken by Superstars in NXT that could end up cutting their career short, others prefer to watch the style of wrestling that's followed on the Black and Gold brand.