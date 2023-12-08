Randy Orton to RKO 37-year veteran? 3 big surprises Triple H could book on WWE SmackDown tonight

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode of SmackDown, excited to see how things move on from the previous week's broadcast. The anticipation has been steadily increasing, and tonight's episode might see the introduction of some fresh elements, as well as a major comeback.

Randy Orton recently inked a deal with the SmackDown brand and, in a surprising turn of events, unleashed an RKO on its General Manager Nick Aldis. Now, anticipation builds as we await Triple H's strategic plans for Orton on tonight's show.

The major expectation for this show will revolve around the long-awaited comeback of The Straight Edge Superstar, CM Punk, after an absence of almost a decade. Now, let us delve into three surprises that might unfold this evening.

#3 Randy Orton could RKO Paul Heyman on SmackDown tonight

WWE has officially declared that Randy Orton will join forces with LA Knight to confront Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on tonight's show. Both superstars share a commonality, which is their mutual disdain for The Bloodline.

Interestingly, not only have they never teamed up before, but they have also never competed against each other in singles matches. This collaboration between Knight and Orton presents a unique opportunity for them to showcase their chemistry as a tag team.

Solo and Jimmy are likely to be accompanied by Paul Heyman. If Heyman dares interfere in any way during the match, the 37-year veteran may find himself on the receiving end of an RKO. This unexpected assault would serve as a powerful statement to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

#2 CM Punk could reunite with Paul Heyman

CM Punk has once again captured the spotlight in WWE, igniting conversations regarding his prospective transition to either RAW or SmackDown.

The Straight Edge Superstar, who recently made a notable comeback during the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, has garnered significant attention as a highly desirable talent. The red and blue brands will be vying to secure an exclusive contract with the former WWE Champion.

The Wiseman could extend a warm reception to CM Punk as he returns to Friday Night, orchestrating a captivating segment. This particular angle could pave the way for the anticipated rivalry between The Straight Edge Superstar and The Tribal Chief.

#1 MVP returns and joins Bobby Lashley's faction

Bobby Lashley's former faction, The Hurt Business, owed much of its success to the strategic leadership of MVP. In addition to his role as a manager and mentor, MVP occasionally showcased his wrestling skills in the ring.

MVP recently shared a post on Instagram, possibly alluding to his partnership with Lashley. MVP could perhaps once again join forces with The All Mighty during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

This reunion needs little elaboration, as MVP has received significant recognition for his instrumental role in propelling Lashley to the pinnacle of success in WWE during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

