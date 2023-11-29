Randy Orton to RKO 38-year-old superstar on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton made a sensational return at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. He kicked off RAW the following night in Nashville, Tennessee, and delivered a strong message to The Bloodline.

This week's episode of RAW began with The Viper. He vowed to go after each member of The Bloodline during the segment and added that he had not forgotten what they had done to him. It is possible that the 38-year-old Jimmy Uso might end up being his first victim.

Since Jimmy Uso was one of the people who put him out of action, The Viper may go after him and hit Jimmy with an RKO on this week's episode of SmackDown. Rekindling the feud with The Bloodline would be the finest use of The Legend Killer on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

Finally, The Bloodline's storyline might propel Orton to confront Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, potentially at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It is only speculation at this point, and what Orton will do on this week's episode of SmackDown remains to be seen. However, considering his promo on RAW, Jimmy Uso might be in for a surprise RKO.

Triple H praised Randy Orton at the Post-Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Press Conference

Although there was suspicion that Randy Orton might not appear in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023, he appeared as the final entrant for the babyface team. Orton looked as ripped as ever as he led his side to a clear victory and dominated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre with his signature maneuvers.

Expand Tweet

It was Orton's first performance following a year-and-a-half hiatus. Orton had major back surgery, and his return to competitive form necessitated lengthy rehab. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H hailed The Viper's return and congratulated him for not skipping a beat during the post-Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Press Conference.

“Let’s talk about the return of Randy Orton. Just incredible. Randy is, JBL used to say it all the time, if you were going to design a WWE Superstar, if you were going to build one from the ground up, you would build Randy Orton. I met Randy Orton when he was a kid. Worked with him when he was a kid. Gave him a lot of slack because he was a kid, for a long, long time, and to see where he is now, to see that growth, so incredibly proud of him. To see where he is, not only as a performer, but a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton,” Triple H said.

What are your thoughts on The Viper's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes