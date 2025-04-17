Randy Orton’s past to come back to haunt him nearly 10 years after their last WWE meeting? Exploring potential WrestleMania 41 surprise

Randy Orton’s WWE WrestleMania 41 status remains in serious doubt. The Apex Predator was scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at The Show of Shows. The bout was pulled out of the card weeks prior, with KO announcing a legitimate neck injury. Orton has been seeking a replacement opponent since. Interestingly, an opponent from The Legend Killer’s past could come back and stand across from him after nearly 10 years for a potential match.

The 14-time WWE champion has warned SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to get him a WrestleMania opponent or they will have to face the consequences. In a surprise twist, Bo Dallas, the man behind Uncle Howdy’s mask, could finally return to WWE alongside The Wyatt Sicks to haunt The Viper at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Orton and Dallas last met in the ring on RAW in 2015.

Uncle Howdy and his Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on WWE television since being drafted to SmackDown earlier this year. Orton was the last man who faced The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. To honor his late brother, Howdy could face The Legend Killer at The Showcase of The Immortals, marking a new beginning for himself and his fearsome stable.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Former WWE employee doubts if this year will be Randy Orton’s last WrestleMania

While speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff raised questions about Randy Orton’s career longevity, serious back condition, and other injuries that he has sustained throughout his wrestling stint in the company.

Bischoff suggested that WrestleMania 41 could perhaps even be his last:

“This could be his [Randy Orton's] last WrestleMania," Bischoff said. "He could have three or four more under his belt. I mean, he's that good and in that great a shape, but he's been doing this a long time, and he's had to deal with some pretty significant injuries, and any time you've got injuries on your resume like he has, any given match could be your last match," Bischoff noted.

With The Grandest Stage of Them All inching closer, it will be interesting to see who steps in to face Randy Orton as Kevin Owens's replacement.

