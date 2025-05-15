Randy Orton's WWE SummerSlam 2025 opponent to get confirmed on this week's SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Backlash 2025 ended in disappointing fashion for Randy Orton. The Viper lost to John Cena after a low blow and a shot to the head from the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, Orton must look ahead, and with that in mind, could he find out who his opponent for SummerSlam 2025 will be on this week's SmackDown?

This could be a possibility, especially considering that the announcement could have a lot to do with Randy Orton's actions at Backlash 2025. For context, although The Viper lost, there was a moment when he listened to the "voices in his head" and hit everyone in the ring with an RKO. This includes five officials, including SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Taking this into consideration, Aldis could announce his return to the ring, and that he would face Randy Orton at SummerSlam. It would be quite the twist, but not totally unexpected since the tension between Aldis and Orton has been brewing since before WrestleMania 41.

There have been reports suggesting that Aldis is keen to return to in-ring action, and that both he and WWE are just waiting for the right feud and storyline. A long-running program with The Legend Killer leading up to The Biggest Party of the Summer could be just that.

Of course, at the end of the day, it is all just speculation. SummerSlam is still a few months away, so Friday might be too early to make an announcement, but with WWE, one can never say never.

Randy Orton could be suspended and fined for his actions at Backlash 2025

A SummerSlam match being announced for Randy Orton after his actions in St. Louis, Missouri, seems a little far-fetched. However, something that could realistically happen is a punishment being doled out to The Viper.

Putting hands on officials is a big "no-no" in pro wrestling, and Orton not only RKOed one, but five WWE officials. As such, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see him written off TV for a while through some form of suspension.

Of course, much like the previous scenario, there is no telling what WWE has planned for Orton going forward, but him facing the repercussions of his actions is certainly not out of the realm of possibility. Regardless, fans will have to wait and see what's in store for him.

