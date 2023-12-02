Randy Orton to be suspended for his actions on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential punishment 

Randy Orton was officially signed as a WWE SmackDown Superstar last night during the final segment of the blue brand's show. The Viper made his decision after General Manager Nick Aldis offered him not only a contract but a shot against The Bloodline as well.

Orton was then attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa but was able to fight them off with the help of LA Knight before signing the contract and eventually hitting an RKO on the SmackDown General Manager.

Orton has only been back in the Stamford-based company for a week, but it has been made clear that he will not conform, and it could lead to severe punishment for him.

This is the first time Aldis has been physically assaulted since he was given the position on SmackDown, but he suspended Kevin Owens for a relatively smaller cause a few weeks ago.

Will Randy Orton now be punished in the same way? He could now be suspended for two weeks until Roman Reigns makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion, or Aldis could have something different in mind and instead refuse to hand him an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Randy Orton only recently made his return, but he is already the first in line to face Roman Reigns. The Bloodline was the reason for Orton's lengthy hiatus from WWE, and now he has the chance to exact some revenge on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso before stepping up to Roman Reigns.

Reigns will make his return in two weeks' time as part of an episode of SmackDown on December 15, but it is unclear what he will be doing on the show or if Orton will be allowed to confront him.

