Randy Orton talked to Vince McMahon "every single week" to keep FTR on WWE TV

Orton was later drafted to WWE RAW, effectively ending the alliance.

Former WWE tag team The Revival has made its way to All Elite Wrestling and is now being dubbed as FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently appeared on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and opened up on a bunch of interesting topics in regards to their WWE release. While discussing the final months of their WWE stint, FTR had nothing but praise for WWE veteran Randy Orton. They stated that Orton was making sure every single week that they would be featured on WWE TV.

With Randy, who has become one of our mentors and one of our really close friends, we talked to him every single day. He fought for us so hard to get us on TV with him every single week because he believed in our work ethic and he believed in what we brought to the table. And we watched him go to Vince every single week, or Hunter or whoever, and say, 'we gotta keep this up'.

Randy Orton and FTR had a short stint together on SmackDown

It's not a secret that Orton is one of the biggest Superstars of all time, and has a lot of backstage pull. He aligned with FTR following SummerSlam 2019, and the trio got into a feud with The New Day. Orton failed to defeat Kofi Kingston for the WWE title, while FTR succeeded in winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles. The trio was soon separated when Orton was moved to RAW during the WWE Draft. The Revival didn't do anything of note during their final few months in WWE and were mostly out of action.