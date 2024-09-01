Randy Orton to team up with 9-time champion on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

On Friday, Randy Orton will return to SmackDown after an unsuccessful attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin. Had Orton beaten Gunther in Germany, he would have been a Monday Night RAW Superstar. Instead, The Apex Predator must return to the blue brand with no plan in sight.

While WWE has a lot of talent on both brands and will eventually figure something out for Orton, there is a chance the promotion might book him to team up with a nine-time champion in WWE. The star in question is the latest Undisputed WWE title challenger, Kevin Owens.

At Bash in Berlin, Owens unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. And like Randy Orton, The Prizefighter does not have a story or direction to head in after losing in Germany. That's the reason he and Orton could be booked to team up.

Orton and Owens teaming up also makes sense because Michael Cole mentioned at Bash in Berlin that Solo Sikoa would be next for Cody Rhodes. This means The Bloodline will be out to get The American Nightmare, and Orton and Owens are the ones who can save Rhodes.

Gunther broke character to praise Randy Orton after Bash in Berlin

Gunther's career in WWE has earned him a lot of praise and recognition. While the Austrian originally gained popularity for becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, he is currently gaining even more acclaim for being a dominant World Champion.

While The Ring General has beaten some formidable names to be in the position he is, Randy Orton is arguably the biggest name Gunther has taken down. In an interview with the Gorilla Position podcast after Bash in Berlin, Gunther broke character to praise Orton.

He said:

"Two heavyweights leaving it all in the ring. For myself, a big challenge and a very personal way leading up to that match. But in reality, Randy is the man. He's one of the greatest of all time. Absolute legend in our business and to be out there with him and to be able to beat him at that stage, it's a bit of a stamp of approval for myself, for my championship reign. I think I'm well prepared for all the challenges to come." [From 00:26 to 00:56]

Gunther's admiration for Randy Orton does not come as a surprise. After all, Orton is a 14-time World Champion, and he has been part of some of the most memorable moments in WWE history.

