Randy Orton teases "crazy" swerve at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Randy Orton will lock horns with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt following their extended feud on RAW. The latter will also be accompanied by Alexa Bliss, who has recently been making The Viper dance to her turn on the red brand.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The Bump, Randy Orton addressed his upcoming WrestleMania match and dropped a major hint.

He revealed that The Fiend likes to play mind games, and The Viper is extremely good at manipulation. However, he insisted that everything that has happened between them so far will lead to "something crazy" during their match.

Orton is confident that they will deliver one of the most interesting and memorable matches at this year's edition of WrestleMania. Here's what he had to say about facing The Fiend tonight:

"My strong suits are my strong suits. When I'm facing someone else who have other strong suits, it's another obstacle for me to overcome. Both mental and physical, whether it is Strowman or a giant physically or whether it is someone like The Fiend. He is not small in stature in any regard but obviously has mind games going on in the back. It is my kind of speciality.

"It just means that I've to up my game and I think it is going to make for a very interesting time tonight in the ring with The Fiend. I think that our match won't be the norm, obviously. Given everything that has happened to get us to this point, something crazy is going to happen out there. I think that when people talk about this WrestleMania, The Fiend vs Randy Orton would be at the top of their list when it comes to what they remember and the moments that they enjoyed the most."

"I think when people are talking about this #WrestleMania, #TheFiend vs. @RandyOrton will be at the top of the list of what they enjoyed the most."#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/VAHaU9vsdo — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021

The last time Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt locked horns at WrestleMania was back in 2017. Bray Wyatt had his WWE Championship on the line, but he couldn't retain the title. Instead, Orton won their grueling battle to celebrate a world title victory at WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

The feud between The Fiend and Randy Orton before WrestleMania 37

Randy Orton was busy destroying legends on RAW when he caught The Fiend's attention. After several altercations, the two locked horns in a Firefly Inferno match at TLC.

Orton ended this in-ring meeting by setting his opponent on fire. The Fiend then went missing from the television and Orton that he had dealt with the problem.

However, Alexa Bliss confronted him on RAW and started to manipulate Orton's run on the red brand. He lost big matches and slowly started losing his momentum. A frustrated Orton then got a match against Bliss at Fastlane, but there, things got worse for The Viper.

The Fiend returned during the match and attacked Orton to help Bliss pick up a victory. Eventually, this turn of events led to the booking of a WrestleMania match to account for the final chapter of this storyline.

The Fiend has made sporadic appearances since his return, but he is looking stronger inside the ring. Creative have also used a subtle change in his attire to make him look more vicious ahead of WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see how The Fiend plans on seeking his revenge against Randy Orton at the event tonight.