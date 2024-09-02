Randy Orton to turn heel and challenge Cody Rhodes at WWE Bad Blood? Exploring the possibility

After Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin, many fans have been wondering what's next for The American Nightmare. While Michael Cole on commentary spoke about the possibility of Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, there is no confirmation about the same.

Another match that is being speculated is Cody Rhodes defending his title against Randy Orton at Bad Blood. Due to the history between the two, many want to see The Apex Predator turn heel and go after his former Legacy teammate. However, based on what Rhodes said this past weekend, it does not seem like this angle will take place.

At the post-Bash in Berlin press conference, the SmackDown Superstar was asked about the possibility of facing Randy Orton. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion acknowledged his relationship with The Viper and said there would be a lot of drama if the match was booked.

While Cody Rhodes mentioned he would not back down from a possible challenge by The Apex Predator, he mentioned there were no plans as of now. Notably, Randy failed to defeat World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Bash in Berlin and is expected to appear on SmackDown moving forward.

It will be interesting to see if the 14-time WWE World Champion turns heel and challenges Rhodes in the coming weeks.

Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes is frustrated with a massive WWE Superstar's return

At SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns made his return to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 40. The Original Tribal Chief laid out Solo Sikoa, enabling Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Title in the Bloodline Rules Match.

While The American Nightmare acknowledged Roman's role in his victory at The Biggest Party of The Summer last month, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that Reigns' return to WWE has left Cody Rhodes frustrated.

During an episode of the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, The Coach explained his reasons behind Cody's potential frustration.

"If you're Cody Rhodes, who we love, I would be incredibly frustrated at this point. He's making the millions, and he deservedly so, but now we know that Roman Reigns calls the shots. And this was what I was worried about. That's why you move him over. You don't have the two titles on two different shows. And you say, 'Hey, you know what? For the next four weeks you're gonna be a RAW guy, and then when it makes sense, let's move you back to SmackDown!'" he said. [From 30:35 to 31:16]

While Roman Reigns made his return at SummerSlam, he once again disappeared after Solo's Bloodline attacked him during an episode of SmackDown. Once the former Universal Champion returns to television, it will be interesting to see if he and Cody Rhodes cross paths.

