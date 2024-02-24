Randy Orton to be viciously attacked and removed from major bout? - 3 ways Bronson Reed can be added to the WWE Elimination Chamber match

WWE will host its next massive premium live event in just a few hours. Elimination Chamber 2024 will be held live from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to be in attendance for the massive event.

The big show will feature plenty of Australian representation. Australia's own Rhea Ripley will battle Nia Jax in the main event. Grayson Waller will host a special edition of his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, and Indi Hartwell will compete in the Kickoff match.

Unfortunately, one Australian star who is seemingly not participating in the show is Bronson Reed, despite competing there being his dream. The big man lost in a qualifying match and thus was unable to earn his way into the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. In theory, this puts his dream on hold until whenever the Stamford-based promotion returns to the country.

This does not necessarily have to be the case, however, as Bronson could still find his way on the card. This article will look at a handful of ways the former NXT North American Champion could end up in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match despite not currently being advertised for it.

Below are three ways Bronson Reed can be added to the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. He could replace an injured Bobby Lashley

Expand Tweet

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown was a wild show. All six men competing in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match battled to close the show, New Catch Republic had a fantastic bout, and Dakota Kai's in-ring return was announced.

One of the more highly-anticipated bouts saw the Authors of Pain battling the Street Profits. B-Fab, Bobby Lashley, Scarlett, Karrion Kross, and Paul Ellering were all present on the ringside for the match. This inevitably led to chaos, with Lashley and Kross brawling on the blue brand.

During the chaos, Karrion repeatedly smashed Lashley's arm against the ring post. He then took a steel chair and crushed The All Mighty's arm between the two hard objects. Lashley was later checked on by doctors. While he came out to find at the end of the show, he potentially only made his bad arm worse.

There is a chance this could be a way to write Bobby Lashley out of the match. If Bobby is pulled from the bout, Australia's own Bronson Reed could step in and take his place. This would be a great surprise for fans in Perth and Reed himself.

#2. WWE officials could pivot and make him the seventh man in the match

Expand Tweet

The Elimination Chamber Match has been a staple in WWE for over 21 years now. The concept was first introduced in the latter half of 2002 at Survivor Series. It later became so popular that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut used it as a theme for a yearly pay-per-view.

Typically, the match features six superstars, male or female. This is not always the case, however, as WWE has toyed around with the number courtesy of including tag teams. Additionally, in 2018, the match type actually featured seven stars competing.

Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment officials could once again shake things up. Before the bell sounds, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis, or Triple H himself could come out and reveal that three men will be starting in the ring instead of the standard two. From there, they could introduce Bronson Reed.

#1. He could take somebody out backstage and join the match

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

A fun trope in wrestling has often been when a superstar is injured prior to a major title match or big-time bout of some kind, and then a last-minute replacement is added. For example, Becky Lynch replaced an injured Lana when she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The same basic premise could come into play today.

For example, if WWE does not want Randy Orton to lose, they could book around it by having The Viper taken out of the match early. The Legend Killer could be viciously attacked backstage, and it could later come out that Bronson Reed was the man behind it, smartly realizing he was an alternate.

Alternatively, LA Knight could be taken out. This could then lay the groundwork for a Knight-Reed feud at WrestleMania. Both men deserve a showcase at the big event, so why not have the pair kickstart their feud in Australia? It would just make sense.

Lastly, there is the previously mentioned Bobby Lashley scenario. Maybe Lashley is not medically disqualified yet, but a brawl with Bronson could lead to Bobby's bad arm getting worse. From there, Reed could join the bout, replacing The All Mighty in the process.

Do you think Bronson Reed will make his way into the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Sound off in the comments section below!