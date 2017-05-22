Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal, WWE Championship, WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

Will the Maharaja reign supreme?

by Nithin Joseph News 22 May 2017, 08:28 IST

Who will be the WWE Champion?

The main event saw #1 Contender Jinder Mahal enter the ring accompanied by the Singh Brothers and soon to follow was his opponent and current WWE Champion Randy Orton. The surprising thing about this was that Mahal, who is playing the heel in this storyline received as much pop from the WWE Universe as the Viper.

The match began with a surprise attack from Randy Orton before the bell was rung. The Viper wasted no time and took the fight to Mahal outside the ring. Orton made sure he was free to do as he wished and kept the Singh Brothers away as he beat down on Jinder Mahal. The referee quickly re-established some order and the match was officially started.

However, the Maharaja was still feeling the after effects of the earlier beat down, as Orton continued to dominate but a distraction from the Singh’s gave Mahal the upper hand. Mahal then proceeded to throw Orton back in the ring and started his offence and the fans were getting behind him for once with chants of ‘Let’s go Jinder, Jinder s**ks’. Orton though had other plans and regained some momentum, only for Mahal to counter thanks to a distraction from the ‘brothers’ once again.

Orton threw Mahal over the top rope and he immediately delivered a 'Backdrop' onto the table to Jinder Mahal but the match continued to be ‘even stevens’ as both men managed to deliver a beating to each other.

At one point Mahal was dominating as he began to do some damage to Orton’s left shoulder. However, Orton was able to gain some recovery time after throwing the Maharaja into the steel post.

Mahal was looking for a high flying manoeuvre, but Orton was able to counter and Mahal received a ‘superplex’ from the top rope. Orton seemed to dominate for a while, but the earlier damage to his left shoulder was working in Mahal's favour.

Orton attempted to turn the tables once again and delivered a DDT on the ropes to Jinder Mahal and the 'Apex predator' began to prepare for the RKO, but Mahal rolled out of the ring. The Singh brothers attempted to protect Mahal and were successful, but Orton continued to dominate and delivered an RKO out of nowhere.

Orton continued to take the fight to the Singh brothers but made the mistake of looking away, as Mahal delivered a Khalas and pinned Orton for the three count. The victory made Jinder Mahal the 50th WWE Champion.

WHAT HAVE I JUST WITNESSED?



JINDER IS THE NEW WWE CHAMPION #WWEBACKLASH pic.twitter.com/II5ZKsQBid — WrestlingGIFs (@WrestleGIF) May 22, 2017