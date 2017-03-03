Ranked from worst to best - The Faces of Kane

All the incarnations of Kane ranked!

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 17:26 IST

Watch the transformation of the Big Red Monster

Kane is one of the most impressive Superstars to have ever stepped foot inside a WWE ring and when all is said and done, he will go down as a Hall of Famer, without a shadow of a doubt. But, that doesn't mean his career has been sunshine and rainbows...or hellfire and brimstone if you prefer.

Kane's career has always mixed the highs with the lows and we have seen The Big Red Machine undergo a number of changes to his character over the years. Ever since his explosive introduction back in the 1990s, he has made himself comfortable at any position on the card and this is an invaluable talent.

Sure, there have been times where creative has completely messed with the character, but the highs definitely outweigh the lows, and today we are here to pay homage to all the different gimmicks Kane has undertaken over the years as we rank them for your viewing pleasure.

So, without further ado, here are the Faces of Kane, ranked from worst to best:

#12 ECW Champion Kane

Kane defeated Chavo Guerrero in just 11 seconds to become ECW Champion

This is probably the worst incarnation of Kane and it has more to do with the ridiculous storylines he was booked in rather than anything that was his fault.

With ECW dying a slow death, no one was excited about his role in proceedings and no one really cared about the once beloved brand. A time we would all rather forget.