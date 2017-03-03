Ranked from worst to best - The Faces of The Undertaker

We take a look at the best and worst of The Deadman over the years.

There have been several incarnations of the Undertaker.

The Undertaker is quite possibly the greatest figure to ever compete inside a WWE ring when you consider the legacy, the impact, and the importance of The Deadman to Vince McMahon’s wrestling promotion.

It is a testament to the Mark Calaway – the man who made The Undertaker gimmick into something to be feared and respected – that he was able to take something as ludicrous as the idea of a man being an undertaker and transform it into The Phenom we know and love today.

Sure, there have been some forgettable moments even in his legendary career, but for the most part, Taker has been one of the best things to ever come out of the world’s premier wrestling promotion.

So, without further ado, here are the Faces of The Undertaker, ranked from worst to best:

#9 American Badass

Biker Taker was not great

Remember those forgettable moments I talked about? Well, most of that can be attributed to The Undertaker’s run in the early 2000s as a biker. Sure, his wrestling skills were still top notch but after getting used to the evil figure who terrorised the wrestling world, this was a major step down for the man.

The loss of mysticism crippled the character badly and he was no longer the Taker that people had feared and adored in equal measure in the 1990s. It wasn’t a terrible run, because he just doesn’t do those, but it was still lacklustre.