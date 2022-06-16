Ranking 4 of Liv Morgan’s tag team partners in WWE 

It's official - Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to be two of the eight WWE Superstars competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Although it will be every woman for themselves at the aforementioned event, there's no denying the recent chemistry between Bliss and Morgan.

If you've been keeping up with WWE programming over the past few years, you're probably already aware that Alexa isn't the first Superstar who Liv has formed an alliance with.

In this article, we'll take a look at four of Liv Morgan's tag team partners and rank them from worst to best.

#4. The Nightmare, Rhea Ripley

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: @RheaRipley_WWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce say they are gaining momentum as a tag team and at #WrestleMania there’s no doubt they are walking out with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: @RheaRipley_WWE & @YaOnlyLivvOnce say they are gaining momentum as a tag team and at #WrestleMania there’s no doubt they are walking out with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. #WWERaw https://t.co/MU5A6dIpLQ

With her impressive physique and in-ring prowess, The Nightmare has managed to become one of WWE's brightest stars. Despite her success, Ripley's booking can best be described as hot and cold.

She's currently the #1 contender for Bianca Belair's WWE Raw Women's Championship. Add her affiliation to a prominent stable like The Judgement Day and you get a dangerous threat to The EST's title reign.

As shocking as it may seem, this wasn't the case a few months prior. While Liv and Rhea had the potential to be a formidable duo, it seemed as though the team was formed for the sake of being featured on this year's card for WrestleMania. Or in Layman's Terms, they were a makeshift stable with no future in the tag team division.

#3. The Five Feet of Fury, Alexa Bliss

Bliss is Liv's most recent tag team partner, and despite the understandable amount of praise for this new alliance, they haven't had a substantial amount of time to gel together as a team. Hence the reason Alexa is ranked number three.

If their recent showing is any indication of what's to come, then they're all but a shoo-in for a Women's Tag Title run. The titles were recently vacated after Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out due to feeling disrespected by the higher ups.

A women's tag team title tournament was announced less than a week later, but there hasn't been any official word on when or if those plans have been nixed. Here's hoping this week's Raw isn't the last time Liv and Little (Mrs.) Bliss team up. Especially if WWE still plans to hold that tournament.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan could best be described as a well-established team that worked wonders as a unit. They were a rebellious group of misfits with a knack for causing chaos.

Despite this, The Riott Squad never seemed to get their due in the company during their run between the years 2017 through 2019.

In two years' time, The Riott family battled it out with just about every high-profile female WWE Superstar on the roster. That's the positive side of things. Now for the negative.

When you factor in how many times they were used as mere ponds, all for the sake of jobbing out to bigger names, their time together starts to feel a lot more like a wasted opportunity and less like something to write home about.

#1. AEW's Ruby Soho (formerly known in WWE as Ruby Riott)

Although she goes by Ruby Soho as an active member of the AEW Roster, she was once known to the wrestling world as Ruby Riott.

After their initial split as a trio, Liv and Ruby went on to reform The Riott Squad without Sarah Logan, due to her being released from her contract by then.

Much like their initial run with Logan included, the team had the potential to do great things in the women's tag team division. Sadly, we never got to see them achieve much as a twosome, as Riott was released on June 2, 2021.

Though this reunion was short lived, given all their history together as both a trio and a duo, it goes without question that Ruby Riott reigns supreme as Liv's greatest tag team partner thus far.

