Ranking all 5 Inferno matches in WWF/WWE history

An Inferno Match is probably the only kind of WWE gimmick match that requires the Superstars to have a defensive approach for most parts of the contest, rather than an attacking one. The match layout has the ring surrounded by fire on all four sides, of course, with safety measures in place, with the Superstars required to set their opponents on fire to win the contest. When executed rightly, an Inferno Match can be the most visually-striking of all WWE presentations.

The brainchild of the late Paul Bearer, the first-ever Inferno Match was between the kayfabe brothers Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Unforgiven 1998. Since then, only four other matches of this gimmick have happened, the most recent one being the Randy Orton vs. The Fiend at TLC 2020.

Though there have been some encounters with some minor variations to the gimmick, like the Rings of Fire Match between Bray Wyatt and Kane at SummerSlam 2013, it would not feature in the list. WCW had themselves attempted an Inferno Match, called the Human Torch Match, back in 2000 at The Great American Bash event between Sting and Vampiro, though we are sticking to contests that took place in WWF/WWE only.

So without any delays, let's dive in and rank all the five Inferno matches in WWF/WWE history.

#5 Kane vs. Triple H (WWE SmackDown)

Taking place on September 23, 1999, on an episode of SmackDown, at the height of the Attitude Era in WWE, this Inferno Match between Triple H vs. Kane was a pretty forgettable affair. With only four minutes of runtime, during which the action was quite bland, there isn't a lot to say about this bout.

Triple H came up victorious in this encounter that ended with The Ministry of Darkness, headed by The Undertaker, interfering. Dragging a bloodied X-Pac onto the entrance ramp, Kane's kayfabe brother successfully distracted him. Mideon and Viscera faced the wrath of Kane when he dropped them down with a dive from the top rope. However, Viscera pushed The Big Red Machine towards the ringside, which led to his hand catching fire.

This bout was the only Inferno Match Triple H was involved in, in his WWE career, while Kane had a total of four match-ups, rightfully making him the godfather of Inferno matches.