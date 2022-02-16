Ranking the 5 Women's Triple Crown champions in WWE

There are 38 Triple Crown champions in WWE history and 5 of them are female. These women have managed to achieve the rare trifecta of winning the Tag Team, RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Since the tag team championships were only introduced in 2019, the list of women to win all three championships has only begun to take shape. The first Triple Crown male champion, Pedro Morales, completed the feat in 1971. Meanwhile, the first female, Bayley completed it in May 2019.

It goes without saying that these are some of the most successful female superstars in company history. Although it is virtually impossible to pick between them based on career achievements, it is always fun to make an attempt at ranking them.

All five women are still active on the main roster, so this list will grow and change as they write more chapters in their stories. In the meantime, we can rank the current list of women to hold all three major titles in the promotion.

Here is a ranking of the 5 Triple Crown women's champions in WWE.

#5: Alexa Bliss was the second Women's Triple Crown Champion in WWE

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is a three-time RAW and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, with her initial reign on the red brand making her the first woman to win both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Bliss and Nikki Cross are also the first two-time Women's Tag Team Champions in company history, making the RAW Superstar the second Women's Triple Crown Champion. The Five Feet of Fury is also the first woman to win the Eliminatoon Chamber match.

The five-time Women's Champion is one of the most accomplished superstars on the roster, but she is the only Triple Crown winner not to complete the Grand Slam. Taking into consideration that she does not compete on NXT anymore, Lily's best friend may take a while to complete that particular achievement.

