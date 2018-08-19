Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ranking all 5 matches from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.87K   //    19 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV poster.
Another tremendous TakeOver in the books.

NXT took over Brooklyn again, and while this particular TakeOver wasn't as strong as some of the ones we've seen in the past, this was still a tremendous show that SummerSlam certainly won't be able to match tonight. At worst, it was "good." The best matches and the moments of the night are the outstanding spectacles we expect from NXT.

It was a major event that seismically shifted the entire NXT landscape going forward, which is exactly what the yellow brand should want from its biggest show of the year. Two major titles changed hands, reigning champions were sent messages, and the bitterest, most brutal feud in NXT history reached yet another turning point.

Like all TakeOver events, no match overstayed its welcome, but which of the five on the night were the best?

#5 EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream, in the words of Aleister Black, is a prodigy. This match was a perfectly-told story between two men with egos so big that the yellow brand might not be able to contain them both. As always, Velveteen Dream's character work was on point, with his tights requesting a call-up from Vince McMahon stealing the show before the match even began.

All that said, it's clear that Velveteen Dream isn't quite the finished article yet. The match started off somewhat awkwardly, though it picked up nicely as it went on. The Purple Rainmaker apron spot was a great way to end the match.

Another year in NXT would allow Velveteen Dream to master his skill set so that when he does get that wanted call-up, he'll be ready to maximize his potential as the next major star in the industry. This was a much-needed victory that provided fuel for his NXT career. It wouldn't be entirely out of place to see him emerge as Tommaso Ciampa's challenger for TakeOver: War Games.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Undisputed Era Moustache Mountain Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 predictions
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (1st August, 2018)
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV - What should the Card look like.
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note (15 Aug, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Predicting WWE's best matches for the rest of 2018
RELATED STORY
The good and the bad from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dave Meltzer awards five-star rating to yet...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Best NXT Matches in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Superstars Under Age 30
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us