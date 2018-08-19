Ranking all 5 matches from NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.87K // 19 Aug 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Another tremendous TakeOver in the books.

NXT took over Brooklyn again, and while this particular TakeOver wasn't as strong as some of the ones we've seen in the past, this was still a tremendous show that SummerSlam certainly won't be able to match tonight. At worst, it was "good." The best matches and the moments of the night are the outstanding spectacles we expect from NXT.

It was a major event that seismically shifted the entire NXT landscape going forward, which is exactly what the yellow brand should want from its biggest show of the year. Two major titles changed hands, reigning champions were sent messages, and the bitterest, most brutal feud in NXT history reached yet another turning point.

Like all TakeOver events, no match overstayed its welcome, but which of the five on the night were the best?

#5 EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream, in the words of Aleister Black, is a prodigy. This match was a perfectly-told story between two men with egos so big that the yellow brand might not be able to contain them both. As always, Velveteen Dream's character work was on point, with his tights requesting a call-up from Vince McMahon stealing the show before the match even began.

All that said, it's clear that Velveteen Dream isn't quite the finished article yet. The match started off somewhat awkwardly, though it picked up nicely as it went on. The Purple Rainmaker apron spot was a great way to end the match.

Another year in NXT would allow Velveteen Dream to master his skill set so that when he does get that wanted call-up, he'll be ready to maximize his potential as the next major star in the industry. This was a much-needed victory that provided fuel for his NXT career. It wouldn't be entirely out of place to see him emerge as Tommaso Ciampa's challenger for TakeOver: War Games.

1 / 5 NEXT