Ranking all favorites to win the 2018 G1 Climax

The G1 28 is stacked!

Soumik Datta ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 23:00 IST 443 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

G1 Climax 28 kick starts in a few days time

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Climax is arguably the greatest Pro Wrestling Tournament of all time with 20 of the very best wrestlers from NJPW and occasionally from ROH battling it out among themselves, in order to crown one eventual winner who gets the opportunity of headlining NJPW’s biggest annual event, that is, The Wrestle Kingdom.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

The G1 Climax has consistently been one of the most successful tournaments of all time and following the recent success of the G1 26 (won by Kenny Omega) and G1 27 (won by Tetsuya Naito), this year’s tournament is bound to be another major hit for NJPW.

Meanwhile, the G1 28 is arguably going to be one of the most unpredictable G1 Climax’s of all time and with the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, and Kota Ibushi all being confirmed for the tournament, the fans of Professional Wrestling are definitely in for a treat.

With that being said, let us now rank all the 20 superstars who are currently favorites to win the 2018 G1 Climax

#20 Toru Yano

Toru Yano

Toru Yano’s participation in the G1 Climax almost guarantees a series of hilarious comedy matches and regardless of his win/loss record in the G1, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that YTR’s matches are always fun to watch.

Despite being the silliest character in the current NJPW roster, Yano never fails to provide an extra bit of fun during his matches and believe it or not, the CHAOS originator is now all set to enter his 12th G1 Climax.

Yano’s matches are relatively expected to be less than 5 minutes and you could definitely witness plenty of low-blows and exposed turnbuckles during his matches.

#19 Togi Makabe

Togi Makabe

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Togi Makabe will enter the G1 Climax as a certified veteran and will provide some of the hardest-hitting matches during the G1 28.

In recent months, Makabe has rarely competed in any high profiled singles match, however, his IWGP IC Title match against Minoru Suzuki earlier in the year, proves that the 2009 G1 Climax winner still has a lot to offer inside the squared circle. But, that definitely doesn’t mean that Makabe is going all the way to another G1 final anytime soon.