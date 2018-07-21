All of Brock Lesnar's Universal Title matches ranked from best to worst

How does Lesnar's portfolio of title defenses and matches rank?

When a superstar becomes a champion in WWE, there's a straightforward rule they have to follow, defend your title every 30 days, and unless that Superstar gets injured or suspended, they are forced to vacate their title. But when it comes to the Brock Lesnar situation only a quote from Vince McMahon himself can justify Lesnar's absence on Raw, the Chairman simply put it "Brock has privileges, that he has earned."

You interpret those infamous words by the boss whichever way you please, as when it comes to Brock Lesnar, fans are angry, frustrated and just fed up with his vice grip on the Universal Title. And no matter how much Dollars WWE can throw at Lesnar it seems as if he doesn't have the passion for professional wrestling anymore, as the 2018 version of Brock Lesnar doesn't hold a candle to the 2003 version of "the beast."

If you remember the 2003/2004 version of Brock Lesnar, he was putting on classic after classic against legends such as The Rock, Kurt Angle and The Undertaker and those matches would be fondly remembered by wrestling fans when its all said and done. So, its hard to expect Lesnar to perform at the same level he did almost fifteen years ago, as age, lack of drive and a limited move set don't scream "7-star classic" if star ratings mean anything anymore.

But as we go through the reigning, sometimes defending, undisputed Universal Champion's title defenses, there's really nothing to get excited about, as some WTF booking by WWE 'creative' tainted all these matches.

#7 The Greatest Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

A match that did nothing, absolutely nothing.

No matter how much WWE tried to promote The Greatest Royal Rumble as an event more significant than Wrestlemania, wrestling aficionados already knew it was going to be crap and spoiler alert they were not wrong. From a mediocre Royal Rumble match to half-finished matches that all ended via some sort of screwy booking, this pay-per-view, if you really want to call it, one was WWE just booking a show for the sake of booking a show.

And speaking of screwy finishes, none was more irritatingly obvious than that of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar inside a steel cage with the Universal Titel on the line. And you may be wondering why is this match the lowest ranked match on this list? Well there are several reasons such as the atmosphere of this show was average, the action inside the ring was below average and WWE trolling fans with another controversial ending to a match summed up this entire Lesnar-Reigns fued in one famous Matt Hardy catchphrase- "OVAH!!."

And for all the Roman Reigns fans out there that say "the big dog" was 'robbed' because his feet hit the ground first and should be Universal Champion at this point, take that up with WWE. As they are running his career into the ground, just like they burnt out the freshness of this rivalry which made this match one of Lesnar's worst defenses, as it achieved nothing.

