Ranking all of WWE's current champions (post-SummerSlam weekend)

Where do they rank?

During a weekend with a TakeOver event and a major pay per view, fans can expect a few title changes. With the dust settling a week later, it's wise to look at the current champions and see where WWE might be headed on the journey to its next major event, Survivor Series, which will take place in Los Angeles on November 18th.

There are 14 champions in the company, scattered across multiple shows. A 15th, the UK women's champion, will soon be crowned.

Champions are ranked according to their ring work, character work, crowd connection, and the prospects for their reigns.

#14 The B-Team (Raw Tag Team Champions)

Go away already.

Ring work: None of their matches have been particularly inspired. If you haven't been watching them, you haven't been missing anything.

Character work: They play the lovable, clueless loser act very well. Their character work is their strong suit.

Crowd connection: The act appeared over at first, but as the joke has gotten played out, fans have cared less and less.

Prospects: This is what ultimately brings the B-Team down to such a low level. Their character work is also their curse because the gimmick doesn't lend itself to any intriguing feuds in the future. When looking at their potential rivals, it's a desert without hope. The only thing they have left to do in their reign is to be squashed by a superior team, but that won't exactly make for compelling television or an enthralling match.

Ultimately, the B-Team is a "comedy act" that ceased to be funny a while ago. Though they've only been champions for a month, their streak of good fortune already feels played out, and one wonders when the gimmick will finally run its course. Until then, this title reign basically just exists for the sake of existing.

