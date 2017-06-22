Ranking all the 15 successful Money in the Bank cash ins of all time

Which cash-ins were electric and which ones were boring as all hell?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 11:00 IST

Over the years there have been nineteen winners, seventeen cash-ins but only fifteen successful attempts

The most exciting part about the whole concept of WWE Money in the Bank isn’t the Money in the Bank Ladder match itself, but rather, the cash in of the Money in the Bank contract that the winner of the Ladder match receives.

Over the years there have been nineteen winners, seventeen cash-ins but only fifteen successful attempts. The two unsuccessful cash-ins belong to Damien Sandow, and surprisingly enough, John Cena, the latter of whom announced when he would be cashing in.

The discrepancy between the number of winners and the number of cash-ins is because the two latest winners – Baron Corbin and Carmella at WWE Money in the Bank 2017 – are both still in possession of their briefcases. But, these aren’t what matter to us right now.

Today, we are looking at those fifteen successful cash-ins to see which ones really got the WWE Universe excited and which ones were thorough let downs. So, without any further ado, here is our ranking of the 15 successful Money in the Bank cash-ins:

#15 Jack Swagger

Way too soon

Everything about Jack Swagger was too much too soon. He was pushed too early, he won the Money in the Bank too early and he certainly cashed in his contract too early. Just two days after winning the briefcase at Wrestlemania 26 in 2010, he cashed in against Chris Jericho on an episode of Smackdown.

There was no build up, no excitement and nobody wanted to see Swagger as champion. This is the worst Money in the Bank cash-in of all-time.