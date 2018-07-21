Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SummerSlam 2018: Ranking all the matches currently rumored to be taking place

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.75K   //    21 Jul 2018, 19:50 IST

SummerSlam is already heating up!
SummerSlam is already heating up!

SummerSlam is the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' and off the back of an impressive Extreme Rules event, this year's show is expected to follow through on the hype that WWE is already starting to create.

SummerSlam is always the turning point in WWE's year since it's in a prominent position in their calendar and often sets up feuds that last through Survivor Series season and back in The Royal Rumble.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It is one of WWE's 'big four' events and the company is aware that the show has to deliver since it will be on longer than their average pay-per-views and they have to keep the fans invested.

We are now just three weeks away from 'The Biggest Party Of The Summer' which means that many matches have already started to build and the speculation surrounding the card has already begun, so here are all of the matches that are currently rumored to be happening at next month's event.

#9 Carmella vs Becky Lynch - SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch and Carmella already have history
Becky Lynch and Carmella already have history

This coming week on SmackDown Live, this match could be made official if Becky Lynch is able to defeat Carmella in a non-title match. These two women already have history and Lynch has already defeated Carmella's 'friend' James Ellsworth in a one-on-one match, but he's still expected to make his presence known this week on SmackDown Live to help Carmella defeat the inaugural Women's Champion.

Lynch has been on fire in the Women's Division recently and would definitely be the best choice to face Carmella at SummerSlam with Charlotte still on the sidelines and Asuka already coming up short twice.

1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
3 matches which shouldn't be booked at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
8 rumored matches for Summer Slam that WWE Universe...
RELATED STORY
7 expected matches for Summerslam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 crazy dream matches that may happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 worst case scenarios for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
7 ideal matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
3 matches that shouldn't main event SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
List Of Possible Matches That Could Happen At SummerSlam...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us