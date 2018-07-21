SummerSlam 2018: Ranking all the matches currently rumored to be taking place

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15.75K // 21 Jul 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam is already heating up!

SummerSlam is the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' and off the back of an impressive Extreme Rules event, this year's show is expected to follow through on the hype that WWE is already starting to create.

SummerSlam is always the turning point in WWE's year since it's in a prominent position in their calendar and often sets up feuds that last through Survivor Series season and back in The Royal Rumble.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

It is one of WWE's 'big four' events and the company is aware that the show has to deliver since it will be on longer than their average pay-per-views and they have to keep the fans invested.

We are now just three weeks away from 'The Biggest Party Of The Summer' which means that many matches have already started to build and the speculation surrounding the card has already begun, so here are all of the matches that are currently rumored to be happening at next month's event.

#9 Carmella vs Becky Lynch - SmackDown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch and Carmella already have history

This coming week on SmackDown Live, this match could be made official if Becky Lynch is able to defeat Carmella in a non-title match. These two women already have history and Lynch has already defeated Carmella's 'friend' James Ellsworth in a one-on-one match, but he's still expected to make his presence known this week on SmackDown Live to help Carmella defeat the inaugural Women's Champion.

Lynch has been on fire in the Women's Division recently and would definitely be the best choice to face Carmella at SummerSlam with Charlotte still on the sidelines and Asuka already coming up short twice.

1 / 9 NEXT