Ranking The Likelihood Of Each New Day Member Entering MITB

One member of The New Day will be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match - but who will it be?

Divesh Merani CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 15:25 IST

A golden opportunity awaits for one of the three members of The New Day.

On the 15th May edition of Smackdown Live, The New Day defeated The Bar in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The rules were that the winning team would choose a member to compete in the opportunistic ladder match.

However, the New Day haven't decided on which member would participate, but it is sure to be a very interesting announcement. All three members have been involved in incredible acts over the years. Hence, each of them can be viable singles stars if given the opportunity.

It is unlikely that they will win the match but whichever member gets to compete in this match, is set to make the match better. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods all have legitimate arguments to be made for them representing the Power of Positivity at Money in the Bank.

#3 Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods

In the past year, Xavier Woods has really come into his own. He was basically the manager of the New Day, who would play the trombone while Kofi and Big E wrestle. But he's been given the opportunity to shine throughout their classic feud with The Usos. He looked like the star of The New Day.

His rise could continue in the Money in the Bank ladder match, where he could perform his beautiful elbow drop from the top of the ladder. The Miz pointed out on last night's Smackdown that Woods could conduct a Fortnite live stream on his Youtube channel Up Up Down Down, with the WWE Championship in his hands.

However, he seems the unlikeliest option to enter the match because he may not have veteran experience, or a size big enough for a mega-push. He does have heart, though. Woods would be a very solid fit in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Likelihood of competing: 5/10