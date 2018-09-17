Ranking and grading every match at Hell in a Cell 2018

Becky Lynch is back on top.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 recently concluded, with somewhat mixed feelings. While the show was great overall, we got one of the worst endings to a pay-per-view in recent WWE history. Hopefully, the ending does not ruin this show's legacy in the years to come.

There was some fantastic action throughout the night, ranging from brutal to fast-paced, to satisfying. This show might probably be the greatest Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in its decade-long existence. It would have been even greater if it wasn't for the ending.

The show started off great, with a flurry of excellent matches before the inevitable down period during which the matches were not exactly bad. It was a solid night of action with a few matches we will remember for years to come, one that should not be tarnished because of the last five minutes.

Six decent to good decisions should not be disregarded because of one terrible one. A similar situation hurt WrestleMania this year, as well. The likes of Jeff Hardy and Becky Lynch, among others, had significant moments in their careers at Hell In A Cell.

This is how a WWE pay-per-view should be booked, bar the ending. How does a Hell in a Cell match finish as a No Contest? Besides that, it was pretty much a perfect night. This should be regarded as one of the best pay-per-views of 2018, certainly head-to-head with the big four events this year.

We saw everything, from high Cell spots to great tag team matches to feel-good title victories and finally, a shocking return nobody saw coming that damaged the show. Hell In A Cell 2018 was quite the eventful night.

As difficult as it is, here are all seven matches on the Hell In A Cell main show ranked from worst to best.

#7 Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns (Universal Championship)

What a terrible ending.

Result: No Result after Brock Lesnar interfered and laid out both competitors

What good is Hell in a Cell when a match can be called off just like that? This ending was ridiculous, as it basically nullified the entire build and hatred between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and their respective teams.

Brock Lesnar appeared, kicked the Cell door off and F5ed both Reigns and Strowman before the referee ended the match. This match was fine, just what you would expect from a clash between two heavyweights inside the Cell. We saw every basic foreign object trope and both men hit all their big moves.

After Strowman kicked out of a Spear through a table, both men just laid there for around ten minutes. We got a fun brawl between the two teams from the earlier Raw Tag Team Championship match, as Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre fought Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose up to the top of the structure.

It was quite a visual. Ziggler and Rollins would both fall in a similar way to how Rollins and Ambrose fell at the same event in 2014. However, everybody will mainly remember the ending when Brock Lesnar returned and invaded the Cell. This was one of the worst pay-per-view endings in the Network Era. Oh, and Mick Foley got pepper sprayed.

Grade: C

