Ranking the chances of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax will leave the Elimination Chamber 2024 event as the Women's World Champion. The champion will also know their challenger for WrestleMania 40 as an Elimination Chamber contest will decide the opponent.

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton qualified for the Chamber match. Some stars, however, have a better shot at walking out of Perth with a big win.

Here are the participants for the Women's Elimination Chamber match ranked from the lowest odds of winning to the highest.

#6 Naomi wants to maximize her return to WWE

Naomi may have improved her stock with a stint in IMPACT Wrestling, but in terms of the field for the Elimination Chamber match, her odds are the lowest. She doesn't have a pre-built-in angle with Ripley or Jax and only returned at the Royal Rumble last month.

Her chances of a title win will increase the longer she is back on SmackDown. She'll probably provide some athletic moments off of a pod or off the inside of the cage.

When factored in against Lynch, Belair, Rodriguez, Morgan, and Stratton, however, The Glow will have a hard time leaving Perth with a shot at the Women's World title.

#5 Tiffany Stratton is looking to make an impact

Tiffany Stratton qualified by beating Zelina Vega.

Tiffany Stratton has only been on the main roster for less than a few weeks but she's already impressed officials. She is a former NXT Women's Champion who was able to hang with Becky Lynch last fall.

It's possibly too soon for The Center of the Universe to win a huge match like Elimination Chamber. That still doesn't mean she can't set up a WrestleMania match with someone like Belair or Naomi.

This year's field is super athletic so she'll likely impress, despite not coming out of the match with a huge win. While she and Naomi have lesser odds than the others, they'll have good showings.

#4 Raquel Rodriguez hopes a surprise return leads her to gold

Raquel Rodriguez wants another crack at the Women's World title.

Rodriguez returned to action on RAW this week, winning the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match. She was the clear favorite in the "Last Chance" Battle Royal, once her music hit and she entered the ring.

The former NXT Women's Champ has a recent history with both Ripley and Jax. Jax cost her in one of her title contests with Ripley. Rodriguez would be a logical match, physically, for whoever leaves Perth as Champion.

Returning right before the event was a welcome surprise, but the next three women have better odds than Rodriguez at the moment.

#3 Liv Morgan wants revenge

Liv Morgan returned to action in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. She has mentioned how she's on her 'revenge tour' after Ripley put her out of action for six months.

She beat Zoey Stark to qualify for the Chamber contest but has been much more serious since her return. Morgan wants revenge on Ripley for injuring her last summer, so that's an easy angle to write if she wins.

The Eradicator had also turned on Morgan to become the current version of her character. Morgan has a good deal of history with Ripley so her chances of winning are strong.

#2 Bianca Belair wants to win her second Elimination Chamber match

Belair wants to keep her undefeated streak at WrestleMania going.

Belair has been in a title match at the last three WrestleManias. She is one of WWE's top three women along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Belair won the Elimination Chamber match in 2022 after entering last.

Since she's been in the title picture for the last three years, and has great odds of winning this year's contest. She and Ripley will always be tied to the hip due to starting their main-roster careers around the same time.

Ripley and The EST were the two final competitors in the 2021 Royal Rumble, won by Belair. The two will have a huge match at some point and it just could be at the Show of Shows, if Belair wins another Elimination Chamber match.

#1 Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have teased a showdown

Will Lynch's new hat help her earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40?

A potential match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch has been teased many times over the last two months. Lynch has appeared vulnerable, even saying that she thinks Ripley is currently better than her.

For that reason, she said that she needs to face The Nightmare to prove that she still has it. The Man competed in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, so she could be due for a title match at WrestleMania 40.

Lynch is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, so she has the best odds of winning the women's Elimination Chamber 2024 match.

