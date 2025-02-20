Ranking the chances of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match from worst to best

Becky Lynch won last year's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. The Man is yet to return to WWE despite being used in promotional material for RAW on Netflix.

Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Naomi joined Lynch in last year's clash. Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley join Morgan and the Women's Tag Team Champions in this year's Chamber contest.

Even with a few new faces in this year's field, certain stars have better chances to walk out of Toronto with a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania. The women will be ranked from having the smallest chance of winning to the greatest chance.

#6. Naomi is immersed in the Jade Cargill drama

Nick Aldis provided "proof" showing Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking toward the building where Jade Cargill was attacked. That video footage proves nothing.

However, both Naomi and Belair thought it immediately meant Morgan and Rodriguez were the culprits. With the footage not really divulging anything, it's likely the actual attacker(s) are revealed at or before the Elimination Chamber.

Naomi has already lost two title matches over the last two months. She's a great challenger but her chances of winning are the lowest for this year's contest.

#5. Bayley won gold at WrestleMania 40

Certain stars get to compete in title matches at every WrestleMania. Unfortunately for Bayley, that hasn't been the case. She won the 2024 Royal Rumble and challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Title.

The Role Model captured the belt but lost it at SummerSlam. While Bayley is part of the glue that holds the roster together, it feels like her odds of winning are lower than most of the other women.

Facing Rhea Ripley feels more like a match for a secondary premium live event. With some newer and returning faces joining this year's Elimination Chamber field, Bayley's odds shift to the bottom of the pack.

#4. Roxanne Perez is The Prodigy for a reason

She may be the youngest star in the Elimination Chamber match, but there's a reason why officials have pushed Roxanne Perez so hard. She took to the sport as a young teenager and has anchored NXT's Women's division for the last three years.

Perez is arguably one of the most technically proficient women in WWE, including many touted veterans. Had she not set the record for time spent in a Royal Rumble or held the NXT Women's Title twice, The Prodigy would seem out of place in the field.

While she probably won't win, her recent booking, performances at every PLE, and future potential give Perez an outside chance to win the Elimination Chamber.

#3. Liv Morgan has been one of RAW's top stars

Had Liv Morgan not won the Women's World Title last year and battled Ripley for most of 2024, she may have had the best odds of earning a title shot.

She's done the best work of her career and has helped keep The Judgment Day relevant after dropping Ripley and Damian Priest. Her Elimination Chamber odds aren't at the top of the list due to her seemingly never-ending feud with Mami last year.

It just ended at RAW on Netflix's debut, so instantly reopening the door to it after closing it would be a lapse in WWE's judgment. Other women deserve a shot to dethrone Ripley at The Show of Shows.

#2. Alexa Bliss is the wildcard in the 2025 Elimination Chamber match

The most exciting winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match would be Alexa Bliss. She just returned during the Royal Rumble and hasn't held a singles title since 2018.

Bliss is among the best in WWE at character work and she can work as a heel or a face. Ripley and Bliss never had a huge title program, and the possibilities are endless.

Why bring her back and ignore the crowd's reaction only to have her not do anything meaningful at The Showcase of The Immortals? They could even weave The Wyatt Sicks things in with it if they want.

Of the current field, Bliss has one of the best chances of winning. She was out of commission longer than Charlotte Flair and WWE had her win the Royal Rumble on her comeback.

#1. Bianca Belair dominated PLEs in 2024

WWE teased a dream match between The Annihilator and The EST on a few occasions. They came up together in NXT, with Ripley holding the women's title. Mami was the final person eliminated by Belair in the 2021 Royal Rumble.

They've usually been the top stars of opposite brands. Belair has been in championship pictures for the last three years but she hasn't challenged for singles gold in some time.

Because she's one of WWE's top women and didn't get a title match last year, officials will want her in a prominent spot at WrestleMania this year.

The EST doesn't need the win since she's a tag team champion and won the match in 2022. That doesn't stop her from having the best odds of winning this year's Elimination Chamber.

