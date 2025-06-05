Ranking the chances of the stars in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Stephanie Vaquer was the final woman to qualify for Money in the Bank after defeating both Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile on RAW. With her addition, the match will see four first-time combatants.

Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia will also compete in the first Money in the Bank ladder match of their careers. Alexa Bliss is a former winner, while Naomi has competed in five MITB ladder contests.

With a much more varied field than usual for 2025, some stars have great odds of leaving Los Angeles with a title shot. Here are the 2025 women's Money in the Bank competitors ranked from the lowest to the highest chances of winning.

#6. Giulia joined the main roster in May

Giulia won her debut match on SmackDown by defeating Zelina Vega and Charlotte Flair. She pinned Vega, the Women's United States Champion, and will likely challenge her for the title after Money in the Bank, since Flair wasn't pinned.

The Beautiful Madness has an exciting future in WWE, but her odds in the ladder match are the lowest. She doesn't have the main-roster credibility of Roxanne Perez, who competed on RAW and SmackDown while still in NXT.

Giulia may win Money in the Bank at some point, but her odds of winning this year's match are not great.

#5. Alexa Bliss is a former champion

Bliss won the Money in the Bank match in 2018. Over the last five years, however, her prospects for a singles title have been near non-existent. She challenged both Flair and Bianca Belair at various points but put both over.

The WWE Universe cheered loudly for her when she returned at the Royal Rumble, but she had a shorter run than half the women on the roster. Bliss may have qualified for the Elimination Chamber, but again, didn't leave with a victory.

Since she's one of the few women who can cut a believable promo and portray different characters, it'd be nice to reward her for her versatility.

With how she's been booked upon return, however, it doesn't seem like she's a priority for Triple H and the bookers.

#4. Stephanie Vaquer is a dark horse

La Primera was the last person to qualify for Money in the Bank, mainly because they wanted to book her shocking title loss before announcing her participation.

While that situation could have been handled differently, Vaquer's addition to RAW is exciting. Her reputation precedes her, as she has delivered fantastic showings against IYO SKY and others on episodes of RAW after WrestleMania.

Since she's the newest addition to the main roster, however, her chances are in the middle of the pack. Vaquer could be a shock winner, as she could tangle with either champion.

#3. Roxanne Perez has accomplished a lot in WWE

Of the three newest additions to WWE's main roster, Roxanne Perez has the best chance of winning Money in the Bank. She set the record for time spent in a Royal Rumble by a woman in this year's match.

Her involvement with Judgment Day is a sign of faith from officials, as that group has dominated RAW for the last four years. Neither Raquel Rodriguez nor Liv Morgan is in the match, so The Prodigy represents the group's best chance to claim the briefcase.

Morgan would probably force her to give it to her, but Perez has already tangled with several big names on RAW and SmackDown.

#2. Rhea Ripley held gold earlier in 2025

Rhea Ripley is still one of the most popular stars in wrestling, but she doesn't need to win Money in the Bank. She recently came off unsuccessful attempts to win back the Women's World Championship, including a match at WrestleMania 41.

The Eradicator had several title matches over the last year, despite not being the champion. Since she'll likely have another showdown with SKY, handing her another title match when others could use it would be disappointing.

Things have changed greatly since her time as a champion both last year and this year. Other women could use the contract more than Mami, since she can get a title shot whenever she wants.

#1. Naomi is a Money in the Bank veteran

If there's a perfect situation for this year's Money in the Bank match, it's Naomi winning. Her heel turn has reinvigorated her character despite seeming like there's more behind Jade Cargill's attack.

Naomi hasn't had a single title run in over six years, and she's already feuded with Tiffany Stratton. Her winning and cashing in would follow current storylines, and she deserves more than being pigeonholed into tag team action.

Big E, Nikki Cross, and Morgan all won the case after several years working to move up the ladder.

Naomi has always been a great challenger, but was never booked as a dangerous threat. Having that contract would make her the most dangerous she's ever been.

