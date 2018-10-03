Ranking each woman in round of 16 of Mae Young Classic based on how likely it is that they'll advance (least to most likely)

Toni Storm is certainly a favorite in this tournament.

There are 16 women that have made it to the 2nd Round of the Mae Young Classic. Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Lane, Meiko Satomura, Deonna Purrazzo, Zeuxis, Kacy Catanzaro, Mercedes Martinez, Kaitlyn, Xia Li, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Taynara Conti, Nicole Matthews, & Io Shirai have all made it to the second round.

These women all have close to no chance of making it to the quarterfinals.

#16: Zeuxis

Zeuxis has the tough task of facing Io Shirai.

Io Shirai managed to make it to the second round by defeating Aerial Monroe with her beautiful Avalanche Spanish Fly finishing move. She will probably not make it any farther as she is set to face Io Shirai.

She will likely play a similar role to Francesca Sugheit in last year's tournament by getting a win in the first round before being eliminated by a favourite. Io Shirai is one of the favourites to win the whole tournament so there is no way that she is going to be defeated by Zeuxis.

