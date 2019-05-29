×
Ranking every AEW female Wrestler's chances of becoming the first Women's Champion

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.01K   //    29 May 2019, 06:54 IST

Who would be the first AEW Women's Champion?
Who would be the first AEW Women's Champion?

All Elite Wrestling is riding high after the success that was Double or Nothing, and after the reveal of the beautiful AEW World Championship, it's time that we take a look at another one of AEW's promising divisions.

The women were on show in Vegas with two fantastic matches, and with the other talent that the company has signed, this could be one of the features of All Elite Wrestling going forward.

From surprise signings to up and coming independent talent, this could be one of the deepest divisions in all of wrestling, and with Brandi wielding plenty of influence backstage, it's highly likely that they'll steal the show on more than one occasion.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look at AEW's great women's division, and analyse from least likely to most likely which performers have the best chance at becoming the first ever AEW Women's Champion.

#11 Leva Bates

Enter caption
Enter caption

Leva Bates is best known for her time in NXT where she portrayed 'Blue Pants', but away from that, she's quite a talented performer and a great character. And that's what led to AEW hiring her as one of the two Librarians.

That gimmick doesn't have much legs, despite the two incredibly talented performers they have in those positions, so if they give Bates a chance, she could climb the ranks.

Ultimately, it's likely that her role as the Librarian is the thing that will define her time in AEW, and with all the talents we are going to look at today, it will be hard to climb the ranks.

We don't know how the first AEW Women's Champion will be crowned, and we don't know what the future of The Librarian holds, so this will be hard to predict, but it's unlikely that Bates has a chance to become the first AEW Women's Champion.

