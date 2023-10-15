Ranking every current WWE faction from worst to best following Roman Reigns' return

Roman Reigns' return on SmackDown brought about excitement among the WWE Universe. While Reigns' return was big enough, the excitement was further fueled by the latest edition of the blue brand being the show's season premiere. Naturally, big things were expected to take place, and the Stamford-based company made sure to deliver.

Even though plenty of dynamics changed on SmackDown this week, the one thing that's remained constant is the factions in the Stamford-based promotion. While some have experienced success, some stables have faced the flak of fans.

In this article, we will rank six WWE factions from worst to best:

#6. WWE faction Brawling Brutes

In recent times, The Brawling Brutes seem to have lost leverage on SmackDown. While there could be several reasons behind it, the absence of Sheamus and his leadership could be considered the primary factor. However, even when he was around, the faction was mainly known for his achievements and rivalries.

Hence, in the coming weeks, it will be important for The Brawling Brutes to find their foot in the Stamford-based promotion. Currently involved in a rivalry with Pretty Deadly, Ridge Holland and Butch will have to give it their best to keep this faction alive until Sheamus returns full-time.

#5. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Bobby Lashley returned to television on SmackDown a few weeks ago, and fans were excited to see what he would do. Later, when he allied with the Street Profits, it spread excitement among the WWE Universe. However, since then, Lashley and his faction have lost momentum.

While the stable turned heel and indulged in a rivalry with LWO, they came out on the losing side at Fastlane. This loss was indeed a bad look, given the WWE Universe was witnessing Lashley and his faction for the first time in action. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans on building this team.

#4. Latino World Order

Right now, in Titanland, Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest faces. The same can be seen whenever the luchador appears on WWE programming. Naturally, the United States Champion's popularity has translated to his faction known as the Latino World Order.

Even though the stable has garnered decent reactions, other members of LWO need to stand out. While the same will be difficult given Carlito has been added to the group, the Latino World Order would be mainly considered a two-man show if other members fail to thrive. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion needs to find a way of promoting the faction together.

#3. Imperium

On RAW, not many teams have been as dominant as Imperium. The faction's popularity has come due to the success of their leader, Gunther. Recently, the Austrian star became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. The fame and success he received from it has translated to Imperium.

However, that's not all. In recent times, even Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci seem to have been getting a push. While Kaiser recently had his own vignette on RAW, Vinci has managed to tag along with him in a feud against the DIY. It will be interesting to follow the future of Imperium on RAW.

#2. The Judgment Day

Not only on RAW, but The Judgment Day is putting up a case to be considered the best faction in WWE. While the team has gone through several ups and downs, they have managed to stick together and experience unparalleled success in the Stamford-based promotion.

At one point, all members of The Judgment Day held titles. However, after Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, only Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio carry title belts. Yet, the success and popularity Judgment Day has received can't be denied.

#1. The Bloodline

While RAW has plenty of segments in the three hours it airs, SmackDown has mainly been carried by the story of The Bloodline. Involving Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos, this story has captured immense popularity around the world.

From friendship to betrayal, The Bloodline made fans experience every emotion. Even now, the faction is in a moment where Roman Reigns has just returned and confronted LA Knight and John Cena.

The Samoan faction currently consists of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and seemingly Jimmy Uso, who is yet to earn The Tribal Chief's trust back after he betrayed the Undisputed Champion at Night of Champions.

Given how the Stamford-based promotion continues to book The Bloodline, one can only imagine the kind of faith the promotion has in this team.