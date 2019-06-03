Ranking every match from NXT Takeover XXV Worst to Best

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 182 // 03 Jun 2019, 05:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 25th instalment of NXT Takeover has come and gone, and while it wasn't the best Takeover event in history, it did again show us just how fantastic and how deep the WWE's developmental brand truly is. As always, WWE managed to make the Takeover event feel special, and the show managed to give us many special moments to remember, as well as set up some great potential bouts in Toronto.

None of the matches on this show will likely go down in NXT history, but plenty happened to make it a must-see show, especially considering we have a new NXT Champion, but how do all the matches stack up? So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the Takeover that was, and rank each of the 5 matches on the show from worst to best.

#5 Shayna Baszler def. Io Shirai - NXT Women's Championship

Heading into this match, most fans assumed Io Shirai would be the one to dethrone Shayna Baszler, but despite her fantastic effort, The Queen of Spades managed to submit yet another victim of the NXT Women's division. Io showed off plenty of fighting spirit here, as well as the high-flying arsenal that gave her the name 'Genius of the Skies', but ultimately, it was yet another failed attempt to dethrone Baszler.

The post-match beatdown suggested that the issues between the two definitely aren't over, and with the vicious Kendo Stick and steel chair attack, it's likely that they run the rematch in Toronto over SummerSlam weekend. This wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination, but given how great the other 4 matches were, it was hard to put it over them, and it's safe to say that the rematch (especially if given a stipulation) will be even better.

1 / 5 NEXT