Ranking every single Shane McMahon one-on-one match since his 2016 return

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.18K // 11 Mar 2019, 13:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane turned heel at Fastlane

Shane McMahon finally turned heel at Fastlane, attacking The Miz in his hometown of Cleveland. He even put his hands on Miz's father, George Mizanin. Honestly, this has been a long time coming. The owner's son made an enormous return to WWE on the Raw after Fastlane in 2016, covering for major injuries to a host of the company's top stars. What was initially a short-term deal turned into a permanent stay for Shane O'Mac on WWE programming.

He has always played the popular babyface, the good McMahon if you will. But deep down, we all knew he had some bad. After all, he is a McMahon. Shane is set to face his former tag team partner at WrestleMania, in what could be a really fun match. He has wrestled quite a few times since his return, with most of them coming in tag team action at Survivor Series, or in his most recent run with The Awesome One. The former SmackDown commissioner has had four one-on-one matches in the past three years, a pretty surprising stat considering how much of the spotlight he gets.

Anyway, here is every Shane McMahon one-on-one match since his 2016 return, ranked from worst to best.

#4 Shane O'Mac vs Dolph Ziggler (Crown Jewel 2018)

Best in the World

This match was a travesty and had zero redeeming qualities, aside from the fact that it set up the entire angle between The Miz and Shane McMahon. WWE held a World Cup tournament (with 8 Americans) at the infamous Crown Jewel event, with the finals guaranteed to be a Raw vs SmackDown bout. That match was scheduled to be Miz vs Dolph Ziggler, but a pre-match injury changed everything. Mr SmackDown, Shane McMahon, would swiftly replace his brand's representative and face Ziggler for the “prestigious” Best in the World trophy.

The match went for a couple of minutes and garnered a “This is awesome” chant from the Riyadh crowd, however, this was anything but awesome. After interference from Raw general manager Baron Corbin, Shane quickly gained control and won the match with the Coast-to-Coast Dropkick.

With a non-wrestler winning this WWE World Cup, it turned out to be a terrible mockery of a supposed accolade that WWE built up pretty vigorously in the previous weeks. But hey, at least it led to Miz vs Shane at WrestleMania.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement