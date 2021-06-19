Ranking every women's Hell in a Cell Match in WWE history so far

With Hell in a Cell less than two days away, the card looks pretty interesting. Half of the matches feature women, with one of them taking place inside the satanic structure.

Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bayley will be the fourth time women step inside Hell in a Cell. Additionally, it will be the first one not to feature Sasha Banks. She has been a part of every women's match inside the cell so far.

These matches showcased WWE's trust in The Legit Boss as a performer. Banks have faced all of her fellow 'Four Horsewomen' inside Hell in a Cell. She has had varying degrees of success, both in terms of the match's outcome and its quality. But which of her three cell matches was the best?

#3 Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Hell in a Cell 2016)

The first-ever women's Hell in a Cell match was also the only one to main event the pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks truly partook in a historic affair. However, it was by far the least exciting of the three.

The Legit Boss was powerbombed through the announce table even before the opening bell, after which her hair extensions were caught in a cable. This slowed down the start of the match. Nevertheless, the action was brutal and compelling, as Flair and Banks used the Hell in a Cell structure pretty well.

Their efforts were incredible, but the relative lack of smoothness in key spots hurt the flow of the match towards the end. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks could not get a leaning table to break for the finish, which saw The Queen pick up the surprising victory. The outcome deflated Banks' hometown crowd of Boston.

This was right in the middle of her inability to defend the RAW Women's Championship successfully. While it was a solid match, both women have had better ones against each other. Sasha Banks would go on to improve on this effort in her subsequent Hell in a Cell match.

#2 Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (WWE Hell in a Cell 2020)

Last year's Hell in a Cell event featured the hotly-anticipated title showdown between Bayley and Sasha Banks. The former best friends had been building to an eventual feud for years, with their partnership in 2020 standing out. The Golden Role Models angle was booked brilliantly over the summer.

The match did not disappoint one bit. Bayley was at her sinister best as she defended her SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell. Banks, at this point, was a cell veteran. She showed her experience in these matches, while Bayley also put in a great effort.

The two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions utilized their environment to perfection, along with a plethora of weapons such as kendo sticks, tables, and ladders. The Legit Boss hit several Meteoras across the cell, giving her an advantage heading into the final sequence.

Sasha Banks was able to submit Bayley to the Bank Statement, ending The Role Model's 380-day title reign. It was a fantastic way to end it, with both women rising to the occasion. The only negative was the lack of a live crowd, as we were deep into the ThunderDome era at this point.

#1 Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Hell in a Cell 2019)

As things stand, the greatest Women's Hell in a Cell match was the opener to the 2019 pay-per-view. Sasha Banks wowed WWE fans and redeemed herself from the 2016 bout with Charlotte Flair, as she put on a stellar performance opposite Becky Lynch.

There wasn't a lot of difference between this match and the one Banks had with Bayley, but the atmosphere enhanced it greatly. Also, the utilization of weapons by both Superstars was better. Lynch took many brutal-looking Meteoras as well, while she dished out her own punishment.

The Man seated her challenger on an elevated chair balanced by kendo sticks driven into the Hell in a Cell wall before dropkicking her from the apron. It may sound confusing, but the spot was beautiful.

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks showcased their incredible creativity throughout, innovating a number of other unique spots.

The finish saw Lynch hit a Bexploder from the top rope onto a pile of chairs before submitting Banks with the Dis-arm-her. It was an excellent way to end one of the greatest Hell in a Cell matches in modern WWE history.

The action was smooth, and the spots were extreme, making the perfect mix for an in-ring classic. Becky Lynch may not have ever had a better match, while this ranks among the greatest in Sasha Banks' illustrious career too.

What has been your favorite women's Hell in a Cell Match so far? Will Bianca Belair and Bayley live up to these incredible heights? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below.

