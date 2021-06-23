Ranking each Hell in a Cell match that took place on WWE TV instead of pay-per-view

Hell in a Cell is usually one of the more enjoyable matches that takes place in WWE. Usually, when a feud goes out of control and it can no longer be contained in a normal match, superstars face each other inside the devilish structure.

Over the last decade, since the inception of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, the concept of the match has changed. Instead of the usual matches that would take place at different times of the year, it takes place on a fixed night. Despite that, for the better part of 20 years, the Hell in a Cell match has usually taken place in a pay-per-view setting.

2021 saw that change, as two matches took place on episodes of SmackDown and RAW recently.

The following are the times that a Hell in a Cell match took place on normal TV instead of pay-per-view, ranked. It should be noted, there was another Hell in a Cell match that took place on RAW in 2011, but it was not broadcast on TV.

#4 Hell in a Cell Match: Kane vs. Mankind, RAW, August 24, 1998

Taking place during an episode of WWE RAW, Kane and Mankind’s match was unusual, to say the least. WWE made a few mistakes when the Hell in a Cell match first became a thing. It was extremely popular thanks to the first few editions of the match.

In the fourth-ever Hell in a Cell match, Kane faced Mankind on RAW inside the structure. The match was short and it was later evident that WWE used it to grab the attention of fans and nothing more.

The match ended in a No Contest, something that was unthinkable at the time.

Kane and Mankind had been in a tag team at that point, but the team had broken apart, so WWE booked a match to sell it. The former seemed to be ready to pick up the win, but “Stone Cold” Steve Austin appeared in the ring from a hiding place. He assaulted Kane while The Undertaker attempted to enter the ring from some part of the cage, but was unable to do so.

Overall, it was chaotic but an interesting version of the match.

#3 Hell in a Cell Match: The Undertaker and Steve Austin vs. Mankind and Kane, RAW, June 15, 1998

A tag team match inside the Hell in a Cell structure is not always the best idea. But D-Generation X, Legacy, The New Day, and The Usos proved this wrong with amazing tag team matches inside the structure.

However, at the time WWE didn’t know how to book it, and simply placed four of their top wrestlers inside the cell at the same time.

The match was the second-ever Hell in a Cell match and WWE was using it to sell the upcoming pay-per-view where The Undertaker would face Mankind inside the structure. That match went down in history as one of the most vicious of all time – but this match would not be mentioned too many times.

The match was lackluster and a waste of the stipulation.

#2 Hell in a Cell Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship, SmackDown, June 18, 2021

Almost 23 years after the last Hell in a Cell match to take place outside a pay-per-view, Roman Reigns faced Rey Mysterio inside the devilish structure on SmackDown. Reigns was originally supposed to face Mysterio during the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but the match was brought forward.

Reigns had destroyed Mysterio’s son Dominik in the previous weeks and Rey wanted revenge. For most of the match, he dominated The Tribal Chief, using every weapon available to him.

Reigns appeared to be in trouble for most of the bout and Mysterio dominated, but it would not last. The Universal Champion came back with a dominant win. He powerbombed Mysterio out of the ring into the wall, before locking in a reverse Guillotine to make him tap out.

#1 Hell in a Cell Match: Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley, RAW, June 21, 2021

The match between Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods during WWE RAW was possibly the best Hell in a Cell match to take place on WWE TV. The bout was for Woods to prove he could hang with the best of the best.

However, for Lashley and MVP, it was an opportunity to remove Kofi Kingston’s friend from the picture heading into their title match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The All Mighty was exhausted, having faced Drew McIntyre inside the cell the previous night. He didn’t let that stop him and put on an impressive display.

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods stole the show completely. He assaulted Lashley with everything he had, and even put him through a table with a top rope elbow drop. Unfortunately, it would not be enough. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock and made Woods tap out after a vicious spear.

Even after the match, Woods would be further punished by Lashley as Kofi Kingston was forced to watch on from the outside.

