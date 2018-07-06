Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - July 4

Gargano has undergone a change

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of its peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one to make the jump to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This show saw a number of the brand's biggest names all in action which has been lacking a little bit in recent weeks.

Velveteen Dream, EC3 and Johnny Gargano all competed in an episode that got progressively better as the night went on.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest instalment of the black and yellow brand:

Honourable Mentions:

Otis competed alone after his partner was injured by TM61

Otis Dozovic - Dozovic has been the standout performer of the heavy machinery tag team for some time and this week he was able to ply his trade on his own with Tucker Knight absent due to injury.

Dozovic took on both members of TM61 and while it was fun to see more of him, his limited move-set became more obvious as did a number of weaknesses that are hidden much better in tag team matches.

Bianca Belair - Cut a brilliant promo from a boat somewhere on her honeymoon. Belair did a great job of promoting herself as well as generating some interest in her fellow competitors. This segment was a tiny part of the show but, as has been the case in recent weeks, Belair still found a way to shine.

#5 Shayna Baszler

Who should challenge Baszler next for the women's championship?

Baszler didn't wrestle this week but makes the list for delivering one of the best promos of her career to date. With no interruptions, Baszler was given the mic and allowed to address the fans on her own.

She discussed her victory over Nikki Cross at takeover, she generated interest regarding potential challengers to her title and she even managed to heighten the importance of this years Mae Young classic.

Baszler has been a little hit or miss on the mic but this week shone and it was especially nice to see her move away from her bullying persona and come across, more simply, as a nasty, superior villain.