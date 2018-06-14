Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 13 2018

With NXT: TakOver Chicago on Saturday, who is stealing the show in NXT?

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of its peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one to make the jump to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This week's episode was mixed with a great United Kingdom championship match stealing the show but a fairly disappointing closing segment between NXT champion Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan leaving a somewhat sour taste in the mouth. In any case, fans will be looking forward to NXT: Takeover Chicago this Saturday, a show that will have a lot to live up to, given just how strong recent NXT: Takeover shows have been.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest installment of the black and yellow brand:

Honorable Mentions:

Should Sullivan become the next NXT champion on Saturday?

Lars Sullivan - Personally, I've found the program between Sullivan and Black a little disappointing. Few wanted to see Sullivan elevated to the top of the card at this point in his tenure and the build to this match has seen Black have a lot of mic time which has highlighted the weakest part of his arsenal. In any case, this week, Sullivan laid waste to the champ to create some intrigue into whether he will be able to conquer the match on Saturday.

Recently, I've found Sullivan the more intriguing of the two performers and while I doubt anyone views these two as the brand's top performers, they a definitely capable of putting together a great match. Sullivan going over Black could be an interesting development that would maintain the monster's momentum and allow us to see a different side of Black's character.

Rowe - War Raiders got the job done in yet another squash match to kick off this week's show. The team teased a program with TM61 post-match that promises to be more exciting than what we've seen from them so far. Rowe was great throughout the match and seemed both the more charismatic and innovative in-ring of the duo.