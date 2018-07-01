Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 27

Ivan Derrick // 01 Jul 2018

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of its peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one to make the jump to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This was the first NXT show since NXT Takeover: Chicago, the episode taped at that show and also the UK tournament and championship matches that took place more recently.

At the UK shows in the Royal Albert Hall, Moustache Mountain, the team of Trent Severn and Tyler Bate, captured the NXT tag team championships from the Undisputed era. This week's episode of NXT introduced the tag team a little better to fans less familiar with their work in what was a fun though a slightly lacking episode of NXT.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest instalment of the black and yellow brand:

Honourable Mentions:

Evans lost out this week against Candice LeRae

Lacey Evans - It's becoming clearer and clearer as each week goes by that Evans is a star in the making. She stands out right from her entrance and this week put in a good showing against the mega-talented Candice LeRae. Evans needs to raise the level of her in-ring work before she will be main roster ready.

Tommaso Ciampa - Ciampa seems to be headed for a title shot against Aleister Black if this week's programming is anything to go by. He did a good job this week of turning his attention from Gargano to Black without losing any of his intensity or momentum.

Johnny Gargano - Gargano cut a very good backstage segment where the mental strain of his battles with Tomasso Ciampa was evident. He came across as beginning to lose it and his bout with EC3 next week promises to be something to behold, here's hoping the match isn't just a one-off.