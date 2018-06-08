Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - June 7 2018

Who was most impressive on the penultimate NXT before NXT TakeOver: Chicago?

Johnny Wrestling unleashed a new side of himself that we'd never seen before

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of their peers.

Each week these superstars compete to earn the right to be the one who makes the next jump up to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This week wasn't the strongest episode to date but did serve to increase anticipation for both the NXT Women's Championship match between Shayne Baszler and Nikki Cross and the Chicago Street Fight between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest instalment of the black and yellow brand:

Honourable Mentions:

Cross was not called up with the rest of the SAnitY faction

Nikki Cross - Cross interrupted Baszler's promo to kick-off the show and was surprisingly over with the fans from the get-go. She has been highlighted much as a singles competitor in her time in NXT, having been aligned with the SAnitY faction recently, but really seems to be coming into her own. Cross was the star of the segment and while she had far fewer lines than Baszler, came across at more believable before laying out the current champion afterwards.

EC3 - Only briefly featured in a backstage segment with Kassius Ohno but stole the show. He was at his smug, arrogant best here and this was a fun, alternative way of setting up a match for the following week as EC3 interrupted Ohno's photo shoot.

Velveteen Dream - Briefly featured in a video package building up his upcoming match with Ricochet but oozed star quality throughout. Dream's charisma is off the charts and he showcased it here, doing a great job of making a match with seemingly little on the line feel incredibly important.