Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - May 23 2018

Who shone the brightest on this week's edition of NXT?

Ivan Derrick CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 21:30 IST

Evans defeated Kairi Sane this week via pinfall

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of their peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one who makes the next jump up to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest installment of the black and yellow brand:

Honorable Mentions:

Lacey Evans - Evans once again showed her improvement having switched to a more villainous character and the finish to her match against Kaire Sane this week was incredible. Her new finisher (The Woman's Right) can come from anywhere and was completely convincing this week.

Lars Sullivan - Sullivan was probably the weakest member of the handicap match involving himself, Velveteen Dream and Ricochet. Nonetheless, he played his part in what was probably the match of the night and still has enormous potential as a monster heel.

Candice LeRae - While I didn't particularly enjoy the show's closing segment also featuring Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, LeRae was excellent as the concerned wife who has become caught up in the war between the two men.

#5 Nick Miller

Miller and his partner Shane Thorne defeated Heavy Machinery via pinfall

Miller and his tag team partner Shane Thorne took part in a fun opener against heavy machinery. The duo picked up a second underhanded win in recent weeks and while Miller didn't have a lot to do in the match, he capitalized on the moments he was involved in.

Miller delivered some really vicious strikes that will serve him well if TM61 do go full on heel as they have been teasing and balanced this out but selling heavy machinery's offense excellently. His timing was also great when breaking up pin attempts and striking when the referee's back was turned to set up his team for victory.