Ranking NXT's top 5 performers - May 30 2018

With NXT TakeOver: Chicago taking shape, who impressed on the latest installment of NXT?

Sullivan will face Aleister Black for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago

With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of their peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one who makes the next jump up to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This week saw a number of matches set for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago as it was announced that Alister Black will be defending his title against Lars Sullivan, Ricochet will take on Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano will take on Tommaso Ciampa in a Chicago street fight.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on the latest installment of the black and yellow brand:

Honorable Mentions:

Lars Sullivan - Opened the show confronting Aleister Black and announcing himself as the number 1 contender to the NXT championship. While this segment wasn't the best, Sullivan once again showed his character is more developed than being simply big, strong and dumb as creative have booked other monsters previously.

War Raiders - Squashed another team this week as they continue to build momentum. We really need to see them face off against better opposition soon to know just how excited we should be about this team in NXT.

Nikki Cross - Emerged following the NXT women's championship match and declared herself champion in some bizarre post-match antics. This was unique and interesting and while she didn't wrestle on this week's show, Cross is still deserving of an honorable mention.

Velveteen Dream - Played his part in an electric post-match segment with Ricochet this week. Dream can do no wrong at the moment and this did a great job of hyping up a Dream vs. Ricochet match in Chicago that is sure to steal the show.