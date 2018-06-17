Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking NXT Takeover: Chicago's top 5 performers

Can anyone compare to Ciampa and Gargano?

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 23:07 IST
3.14K

Two of the brand's best
With all NXT performers vying for an eventual main roster spot, any act on the roster is in constant competition with each of its peers.

Each week these Superstars compete to earn the right to be the one to make the jump to the main roster, move up on the NXT card or simply keep their dreams alive on the brand. This Saturday, a special NXT Takeover event in Chicago saw a number of the brand's top feuds come to an end and also saw a number of title changes.

The show itself was spectacular, as the majority of Takeover shows have been recently, whilst producing a number of amazing moments in-between. While I have ranked each of NXT's episodic TV shows recently, this is my first time ranking an NXT Takeover.

This is who I felt shone the brightest on this very special installment of the black and yellow brand:

Honorable mentions

Will Ricochet now pursue gold in NXT?
Ricochet

Ricochet and Velveteen Dream put on a fantastic bout, as many predicted they would. The two freak athletes kept outdoing each other with Ricochet eventually coming out on top. While Ricochet won the match, I felt he was a little overshadowed by Dream's off-the-charts charisma in this one, which is why he doesn't make the top five.

Roderick Strong

Strong had a breakout moment at NXT Takeover: New Orleans and followed it up with another very strong performance this Saturday. Strong was more arrogant than usual, smirking at his opponents throughout the early goings of the match. His trash talk was also better than normal and he appears to be growing into his role in the undisputed era.

Lars Sullivan

Few were too pleased when Sullivan was announced as number one contender for the NXT Championship. While the match itself wasn't highly anticipated beforehand, the pair put on a solid showing and Sullivan, in particular, showcased some of his best work. Here, he came across as a dominant monster and despite defeat, should not have lost too much momentum in his attempts to reach the dizzying heights that come with success.

Page 1 of 6 Next
NXT TakeOver Undisputed Era Johnny Gargano Tommaso Ciampa WWE Points To Note WWE Results
