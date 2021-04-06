Ranking Randy Orton's 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches

WrestleMania 37 is firmly on the horizon for every member of the WWE roster and every member of the WWE Universe. The showcase of the immortals is WWE's biggest show of the year and has featured some of the biggest and best moments and matches in WWE history.

Current Monday Night RAW Superstar Randy Orton has certainly been involved in several of these high-profile WrestleMania moments and matches throughout his WWE career.

The Viper is a former 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has competed at 16 different WrestleMania events during his WWE career.

The list of opponents that The Apex Predator has faced off against on the grandest stage of them all reads as a who's who of WWE Hall of Famers, legends and icons.

Let's take a closer look at Randy Orton's five greatest WWE WrestleMania matches.

#5 Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair vs The Rock and Mick Foley (WrestleMania XX)

Randy Orton competed in his debut WrestleMania match at WrestleMania XX in 2004

After a stellar first year on the WWE roster, Randy Orton entered a feud with WWE legend Mick Foley towards the end of 2003 on WWE television. Orton, who was a member of Triple H's Evolution faction, had begun to refer to himself as "The Legend Killer" on WWE television.

Randy Orton attacked various WWE legends and Hall of Famers such as Sgt. Slaughter, Harley Race and Shawn Michaels to earn this moniker. Orton then seemingly singled out Mick Foley as his next victim.

Randy Orton regularly attacked and degraded The Hardcore Legend, spitting in Foley's face and referring to him as a coward. The feud between Randy Orton and Mick Foley culminated in a 3-on-2 handicap match at WrestleMania XX. Randy Orton teamed up with Evolution teammates Ric Flair and Batista to face off against the legendary tag team of Mick Foley and The Rock.

Despite being a multi-man match, the encounter was a real viewing pleasure for the WWE Universe in attendance at Madison Square Garden and for the viewing audience watching at home around the world.

Evolution left WrestleMania XX victorious after Randy Orton hit Mick Foley with a vicious RKO to get the shock victory over his opponents. This not only marked Randy Orton's WrestleMania debut, but also his first victory at the event too.

