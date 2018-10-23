Ranking Roman Reigns' Every Championship Reign From Worst to Best

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 23 Oct 2018, 22:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns' Universal Title reign came to an emotional end

Being a four-time WWE World Champion at the age of 33 pretty much proves how successful Roman Reigns has been on the main roster since he made his debut almost six years ago as the muscle of The Shield. The Big Dog has broken several barriers in the WWE and has been made history almost every single time he steps into the squared circle, given that Reigns is already a Triple Crown Champion, the 28th in WWE's rich history.

Over the years, Reigns has shared the ring with almost every single talented man and legend of the business. The likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Samoa Joe, and Daniel Bryan, who are some of the biggest names in the industry today have all competed with and against Roman Reigns. Whereas, legendary names such as Triple H, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, John Cena, and AJ Styles have also had their fair share of in-ring time with 'The Big Dog'.

Since initially breaking into the scene with The Shield and rising to the top as a main event talent, Reigns' run on the roster has been immense thus far and over the years, the four-time World Champion has gradually established himself as the WWE locker room leader as well.

With Reigns' leukemia revelation on Raw, this is definitely the perfect time for us to look back at all of his title reigns in the WWE so far and ranking them from worst to best.

#7. WWE World Heavyweight Championship- Survivor Series, 2015

Roman Reigns' first WWE World Title win ended with disappointment

In late 2015, then-WWE World Champion Seth Rollins suffered one of the most brutal knee injuries at a WWE House Show that eventually forced 'The Architect' to vacate his World Title. This eventually led to the crowning of a new WWE World Champion, as an 8-man tournament was announced to confirm the crowning of the new champion.

With the likes of The Big Show, Cesaro, and Alberto Del Rio all throwing in their names to win the World Heavyweight Championship, it was somewhat fitting that Rollins' fellow Shield brethren Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns were the final two men to battle it out among themselves in order to crown a new World Champion.

Eventually, it was Roman Reigns, who after several hard-fought battles finally won his first World Title in the WWE, however, The Big Dog's feel-good moment was subsequently shortlived when Sheamus ran in and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship within the space of the next five minutes.

Reigns' first World Title reign came to a thrashing and disappointing end, to say the least!

1 / 7 NEXT