Ranking Shane McMahon's 5 best WWE WrestleMania matches

After his recent return to WWE programming during WrestleMania season, it would appear that Shane McMahon is once again set to compete on the grandest stage of them all.

Shane O'Mac has been involved in an ongoing storyline with Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks. This has therefore led many to assume that we will see a match of some sort between "The Monster Among Men" and Shane McMahon on either night of WrestleMania 37 in April.

However, this wouldn't be the first match for the former SmackDown commissioner at WrestleMania. Shane McMahon has competed in 6 matches at WrestleMania as an active in-ring performer.

While some matches have certainly been better than others, let's take a closer look at Shane McMahon's 5 best WrestleMania matches in WWE history.

#5 Shane McMahon vs The Miz - Falls Count Anywhere Match (WWE WrestleMania 35)

Shane McMahon's WrestleMania 35 match featured the heavily memed face off with The Miz's father

Shane McMahon's storyline and rivalry with The Miz in 2018 and 2019 was certainly a strange one.

Shane O'Mac flirted with a possible heel turn in 2018 when he inserted himself into the finals of WWE World Cup Tournament to crown the "Best in the World," replacing The Miz and defeating Dolph Ziggler.

After The Miz then pursued Shane McMahon to become a tag team, the SmackDown Commissioner finally acquiesced and the newly formed tag team captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at the Royal Rumble in 2019.

Their title reign was shortlived, however, as The Miz and Shane McMahon lost their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships the following month at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against The Usos. Shane McMahon attacked The Miz after the match and taunted The Miz's father at ringside, turning heel for the first time since 2009.

This then led to a Falls Count Anywhere Match at WrestleMania 35. Despite the odd storyline, the match at WrestleMania provided an interesting addition to the card. Shane O'Mac and his former tag team partner brawled all over MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Arguably the most memorable moment of the match saw The Miz's father, George Mizanin, confront Shane McMahon and square up to the SmackDown Commissioner, an image that is still discussed to this very day on social media.

After brawling in the stands at MetLife Stadium, The Miz superplexed Shane McMahon off of a 15-foot platform in spectacular fashion. However, Shane McMahon landed on top of The Miz in the process and gained a three count for the victory.

The match itself was nothing in particular to write home about. But due to the iconic image of George Mizanin squaring up to Shane McMahon, it narrowly gets into Shane McMahon's top 5 WWE WrestleMania matches.

