Ranking the 10 Best NXT Matches of 2019

NXT has proven to be one of the premier wrestling promotions in the world

As you'd expect, 2019 was a fantastic year for NXT, with shocking moments, new faces, and some incredible matches. Despite all the changes that occurred around their move to the USA Network, the brand still continues to be a shining light for WWE. We've all come to know and love NXT for its standout matches, and 2019 was packed with plenty of them.

From thrilling singles matches to high-flying six-man contests, and everything in-between, there has been plenty to choose from in 2019, and every person's individual top 5 could be completely different - a testament to just how great NXT really is.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look back on the year that was in NXT, and give you the top 5 matches from WWE's Black and Gold brand.

#10 Moustache Mountain vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (NXT Takeover: Blackpool)

NXT UK had its first Takeover back in January, and while you may have largely forgotten the event, the opening contest on this night was an absolute classic. If you've seen these two teams wrestle in Progress, you'd recognize this as a familiar contest, but a step up from the usual fare. With all the drama of becoming the first NXT UK Tag Team Champions on the line, this one took it to another level entirely.

Ultimately, it was the heel duo of James Drake and Zack Gibson that came out on top, and if it wasn't for the classic with Tyler Bate in Cardiff (we'll get to that), this would arguably be NXT UK's best match so far. If you have the time, Blackpool and Cardiff are both worth going back and watching, as NXT UK has stepped right up and matched the quality of NXT Takeover's immediately, but it's this tag team match that stands above anything else on this great show.

